‘Taye In the Bedroom Punching the Air’: Fans Say Taye Diggs Is a ‘Lucky’ Man After Apryl Jones Shares New Video of Her Banging ‘Bawwddyyy’

Apryl Jones’ new Instagram post has fans saying her beau Taye Diggs is a lucky man.

On July 4, the mother of two shared a boomerang of herself in a mirror as she posed in a wine-colored one-piece bathing suit from the swimwear line, “MYRASWIM.”

In her upload, Jones can be seen standing in what appeared to be a bathroom with one of her legs crossed over the other and her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

Apryl Jones’ new photo has fans calling Taye Diggs a “lucky” man. @apryljones/Instagram

“Summertime ‘wine,’” read Jones’ caption. She also added the song “Electric Feel” by MGMT to her post.

As of this writing, the 36-year-old’s image has attained over 270,000 plays and more than 30,000 likes.

As expected, the majority of her comments focused on her hourglass physique.

“The body is bodying.”

“You look dam good girl.”

“My girl giving hell to the streets.”

“Period friend natural bodies matter.”

“Bawwddyyy!!”

A few also brought up the “All American” actor, seemingly noting how fortunate he is to be able to see Jones’ curvaceous figure up close.

One wrote, “@tayediggsinsta so lucky.” Another penned, “Taye in the bedroom punching the air like Trey.”

It can be inferred that the comment was referencing Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character Tre Styles in the 1991 drama “Boyz n the Hood,” directed by late filmmaker John Singleton.

My mans gone be in the living room punching the air like Trey in Boyz In the Hood after seeing all these tweets bout his lady pic.twitter.com/u3TCCoRz0y — Faith🙏🏾 Family 💙 Fitness 🏋🏾‍♂️ (@juscallmedom_) February 24, 2021

Others simply wondered why Diggs wasn’t featured in the video.

One said, “I mean you cute… But we are Taye at? We love y’all together?”

Diggs and Jones first began sparking dating rumors back in December 2021 after the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum accompanied him to a Christmas party. Since then the two have appeared to be inseparable and have earned a great deal of support for sharing their relationship on social media.

Fans gush over their relationship anytime the two share a cute video of themselves singing and dancing, which is a small example of how they pour into each other.

Taye Diggs says he feels blessed to be loved by Apryl Jones! 💍🔔👀 pic.twitter.com/VJHVVoRUxj — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 26, 2022

Jones elaborated on their unexpected love in a recent episode of the “Moms Actually” podcast.

“He feeds into the things that I need in my life and I’m giving him those things that have been missing too,” she said. “So, we just work well together.”

As the conversation continued, the former reality star admitted that she knew Diggs was worth taking a risk with once she saw how “intentional” he was about their goals and future together.

“He was asking things that were going to put him into a position to be like, ‘I either want to be with her or not.’ It was not any kind of basic question,” she stated.

Jones continued to note that this was the first time a man had ever done that with her, which helped give her some clarity on their relationship.