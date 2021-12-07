‘Sis Pulling Out All the Heavy Hitters’: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Spark Dating Rumors After They Attended a Party Together

Apryl Jones is out with the old and in with the new … man, that is.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star was seen getting out of a vehicle with Taye Diggs and accompanying him to Jennifer Klein’s Christmas party. In photos and videos obtained by The Hollywood Fix, Diggs is seen extending his hand inside to help Jones get out.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs spark dating rumors after they were spotted out together. Photo: @aprylsjones/ Instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She wearing a long-sleeved blue dress with a thigh-high split. Diggs’ look featured khaki pants with horses on them, a white rolled-up dress shirt, a floral tie, and a tan hat. While they didn’t appear to be holding hands or showing any signs of intimacy, both stars were all smiles walking into the party together.

According to Just Jared, some eyewitnesses claimed the two “danced the night away on the outdoor dance floor.”

“The Best Man” actor and Jones have both had their fair share of ups and downs in relationships. Diggs, 50, was married to “Frozen” star Idina Menzel for 11 years before the two called it quits in 2014. They share a son. As for Jones, her relationships, which have been televised on VH,1 have been a little more complicated.

She was introduced on “Love and Hip Hop” as B2K member Omarion’s partner and the mother of his two children. But a sudden breakup between the two led Jones to be in a relationship with Omarion’s group mate Lil Fizz. The relationship was disapproved of by many fans who called Jones out for being messy and Lil Fizz out for what they saw as him backstabbing Omarion.

In January 2020, Lil Fizz and Jones broke up, and this summer dating rumors sparked between Jones and rapper-entrepreneur Dr. Dre after the two were seen out together. Neither addressed the rumors much, so it was never confirmed whether they actually dated.

Fans spoke on Jones and Diggs’ recent outing with many praising Jones for her dating choices. “Sis pulling heavy hitters that’s for sure.” Someone else joked, “One thing with April, she gonna get her a rich man.” Another said, “Aye she been upgrading the hell out of ha N-ggas lol each one better lol.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Toxic Behavior’: Apryl Jones’ Video About Financial Status Causes a Social Media Debate

‘Steevie About to Do It Like It’s Hiss Beeday with Faith Money’: Fans React to News That Stevie J Filed for Spousal Support from Faith Evans

‘I’m Continuing to Understand and Know Myself’: Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Feeling Sexier As She Ages