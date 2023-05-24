‘Brought Me to Tears’: Taye Diggs Gets Emotional After Posting Blended Family Video with His Son Walker and Apryl Jones’ Two Kids Singing In the Car

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are continuing to melt hearts with their blended family on social media.

“The Best Man” actor is just like his fans, easily moved by the endless antics he shares with his loved ones. Several of those moments have been uploaded online.

Apryl Jones, Taye Diggs, Walker, A’mei and Megaa steals the show as he raps and sings every word in songs from the popular musical, “Hamilton.” (Photos: @Tayediggsinsta/Instagram.)

Case in point, Diggs recently posted a video of Jones driving, with him in the passenger seat and the backseat occupied by his son Walker and Jones’ children Megaa and A’mei, as they all jammed to the “Hamilton” soundtrack.

“Witnessing this actually brought me to tears,” wrote the actor. Diggs, 52, is well-known for his various film and television projects, but he also has a theater career. He, along with his ex-wife of 10 years, Idina Menzel, with whom he shares his son, starred in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical “Rent.”

Jones, 36, shares her two children with her ex-boyfriend, Omarion. The aspiring actress and “Big Vibez” crooner were together for five years before calling it quits in 2016. The actor has been dating Jones since 2021, although confirmation of their romance did not come until early 2022, when they began appearing on each other’s social media accounts.

Diggs’ theatrics on social media and knack for breaking out into dramatic song serve as a reminder of his long-standing passion for the art. Now, it seems as though his love for his craft has rubbed off on his girlfriend’s children.

“To see the excitement and dedication young Megaa has expressing his appreciation of Musical Theater…..priceless,” continued the former “All American” co-lead’s caption. In the video clip, Megaa, 8, steals the show as he raps and sings every word of the popular musical.

A’mei, 7, and Walker, 13, joined in with finger snaps and an array of funny faces. Not ones to miss out on the fun, Diggs and Jones also chimed in with vocals from time to time. Users were equally floored by the family moment. In the comments, they remarked:

“Megaa goes hard! So goes Amei & Walker…love ya’ll Blended family & HAMILTON!”

“Every kid in that backseat is talented!! Keep encouraging them!”

“I love that Walker and A’mei are clowning together and Megaa is serious!! These kids are the best!!!”

“Oh this family connected fr now. Taye got the boy on showtunes!”

I don't stan too many celeb relationships but I really like Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs together. They be laughing and joking around like kids and that's beautiful to see. — Abdirahman Ali Haji Abdinur (@Streetballa89) March 12, 2022

In March, Omarion opened up about finally getting the chance to meet his ex’s new beau. “I just met him for the first time, and he seems like a cool dude,” the B2K singer said during an appearance on “Sway In The Morning.”

“He has kids of his own, and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him. We met at my son’s class project, and he came through,” he added.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast member has yet to claim a new leading lady of his own. For a short time, fans thought he may have been Nia Long’s rebound, but both parties shut down those rumors.