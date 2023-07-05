‘They Were Very Much In Each Other’s Company’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted In London After Months of Dodging Questions About a Rumored Relationship

While Jennifer Hudson and Common have not yet confirmed the status of any relationship between them, they were recently spotted enjoying what can be assumed as a baecation in London.

According to Daily Mail, the two celebrities traveled outside of the country for a quick getaway that included them watching a new musical, “A Strange Loop.”

Hudson, 41, is one of five producers behind the production, which was described as “the new Hamilton” by reviewers.

Common and Jennifer Hudson were recently spotted enjoying a baecation in London. (Photo: @Iamjhud/Instagram)

Though they arrived separately to “avoid commotion,” the EGOT and EGO winners were captured posing for photos with the cast members backstage once the show was over.

A source confirmed to the outlet that while they came individually, “they were very much in each other’s company.” They also stated that Jhud and Common, 51, have been attempting to keep their unconfirmed romance quiet.

On July 2, a fan on Twitter seemed to verify their location by writing, “Still can’t believe I saw Jennifer Hudson and Common at PJ Morton’s show in London this evening.”

Still can't believe I saw Jennifer Hudson and Common at PJ Morton's show in London this evening 😳😳 — Reuben (@tetisiwa) July 2, 2023

The pair has sparked romance rumors for the past year after they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia last July. A few weeks later, they were captured attending a back-to-school event in Chicago, which happens to be the hometown of both artists.

Their platonic relationship reportedly turned into something more in 2022, while they were filming the upcoming futuristic thriller “Breathe.” In the film, Common and Hudson play a married couple.

Once speculations began to swirl, the “Dreamgirls” star told “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier that they were just co-stars.

Whenever Common was asked about Hudson in numerous interviews, he would coyly switch gears and talk about what “an amazing human being” she is.

As previously reported, Common has racked up a resumé of ladies whom he had relations with, including Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, and most recently Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish and Common also met on a movie set while filming the 2019 drama “The Kitchen.” They dated for over a year before calling it quits in November 2021.

Hudson previously was engaged to WWE wrestler and actor David Otunga before their relationship ended in 2017. One year after their engagement, the former couple welcomed their only child together, 13-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.