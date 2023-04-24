‘It’s Vince Covering His Face for Me!’: Tamar Braxton Shares ‘Growth’ Video with Her Fiancé and Ex-Husband, Fans Say Real Growth Means Having Vincent Herbert’s Girlfriend ‘There Too’

Tamar Braxton showed fans what her definition of “growth” looks like, and let’s just say it involves merging her past with her present.

The “Changed” singer shared an inaudible video of herself enjoying a night out with her fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

Braxton and the lawyer met while filming Peacock’s new reality dating show, “Queens Court,” with Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea. After the series was released, news broke that she and Robinson were engaged.

Tamar Braxton shares her own definition of ‘growth’ in new Instagram video. (Photo: @rarebreednola/Instagram.

Not too long after the attorney appeared in her clip, Braxton decided to slide her camera a few inches away from Robinson so fans could get a peek at who joined them for a night out.

Her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, can be spotted sitting next to Robinson in a pink hoodie and white shorts, as he used his hand as a shield to cover his face as the camera came closer to him.

As her video continued, the three pals giggled while Braxton redirected the camera from the men back onto herself.

“Can’t tell me I ain’t #changed cause baby this is growth,” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. “God is sooo good.” The same video was also shared on Twitter.

Braxton and Herbert married in 2008, but decided to split after nine years due to rumors of infidelity and alleged financial issues. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, but they still share a bond, thanks to their 9-year-old son, Logan Herbert, who was born in 2013.

Her “Growth” video received over 627,000 plays, over 73,000 likes and over 1,900 comments from fans about the trio hanging out.

“The ex man plus the new man… win win.”

After The Shade Room shared the clip on its Instagram page, several commenters mentioned Herbert’s attempt seemingly to hide his face.

“Girl, Vince is not trying to be in that camera but this is how me and my baby daddy are so I love it”

“Vince still telling Tamar to stop recording so there’s one thing that ain’t changed lol”

“It’s Vince covering his face for me”

“Growth? Let’s see Vince woman there too”

While many noted Herbert’s slick gesture, a few fans applauded their link-up, suggesting that this is how co-parenting relationships should be.

“This isn’t weird. Y’all aren’t used to ppl co parenting and having healthy relationships after divorce. Took time and looks like they’re in a good space”



Braxton chilling with her new man and her ex at the same time may seem strange for some, but the Grammy-nominated artist previously has spoken out about the importance of the men she’s involved with to maintain a healthy relationship with her son’s father.

While hosting an episode of “Dish Nation,” Braxton revealed that some of her exes still keep in contact. She even went to the lengths of admitting that two of her former lovers sent Herbert a message for his birthday on Jan. 27.

She then jokingly described them as “brother husbands,” though one of her co-hosts from the show as well as fans used the term “brusbands” instead.