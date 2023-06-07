‘I Can See This Working Out’: Tiffany Haddish Spotted Getting Cozy with a Fellow Comedian After Their Show, Fans Say She Looks ‘Genuinely Happy’ for the First Time Since Breakup with Common

Tiffany Haddish has been single since her breakup with rapper Common in 2021. And other than her lip-lock scene in the parking lot with a Bitcoin investor, Marvin Jones, the rumor mill has been pretty mum about the comedian’s dating life. That was until now.

On June 5, Haddish reshared a post from fellow comedian Reggie Watts, who announced on Instagram that they were dating. But fans have no idea if the funny duo are serious or if they were just joking.

The two were both on hand to perform in the “Roadkill” lineup at The Comedy Store on June 5 in Los Angeles, when they took a snapshot and posed for the ‘Gram. Watts captioned the post “Hey we’re dating!!! And we made money on our first date!!!!!”

Comedians Reggie Watts and Tiffany Haddish. (Photo: @reggiewatts/Instagram)

The 51-year-old can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow glasses, while the “Girls Trip” actress sported her short blond hairdo with a blue top and a big smile on her face.

Sharing the same post on her Instagram Story, Haddish wrote over the photo, “1st date and Iam loving it so much!”

“That’s right B—hes, date one also over, I am ready for two,” she continued.

Related: Tiffany Haddish Spotted Kissing Bitcoin Investor Months After Rumors About Her Ex-Boyfriend Common Dating Jennifer Hudson

In a separate post, Watts also shared a program of the lineup, which noted that he was scheduled for his set at 8:45 p.m., while Haddish was set to go onstage at 9:15 p.m.

Watts is best known for being the band leader for “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The self-proclaimed “disinformationist” specializes in performance art and musical comedy. He often uses a synthesizer, beatboxes, and funny accents for audience reactions and worked as a composer for the television series “Key & Peele.”

Fans are unsure what to make of his post, being that the two were at a comedy show, and Haddish was seen kissing Jones back in March.

However, several fans were happy to see Haddish appears to be moving on from Common, who is now dating Jennifer Hudson. Although some appear to be late to the party.

“Wait – I thought she was dating Common!?”

Common and Tiffany Haddish break up after a year of dating 💔 pic.twitter.com/t20BkEG4Kg — HypeFresh (@Hypefreshmag) December 1, 2021

“Is this a joke,” asked one fan, while another echoed, “I can see this working out.”

“Please let this be real!!!”

“Ya’ll are legitimately so cute. She looks really genuinely happy and like she feels safe to be real.”

“Go girl..get it..she been ready.”

One fan came up with a name for the couple writing, “#Reggish.”

Regardless of their dating status, the duo seemed to be having a good time, and social media wished them all the best, couple or not. Critics seem much more optimistic about Haddish’s alleged romance than her real relationship with Common.

The former couple met while playing love interests in the 2019 film, “The Kitchen.” They dated for a year and a half before calling it quits for good. After the breakup, Haddish called out her former beau for not telling the whole truth in regard to their separation.