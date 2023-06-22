‘Shake What Ya Doctor Gave Ya’: SZA Seemingly Living Her Best Life While Twerking Onstage Has Fans Zooming In on Her Assets In New Video

Breaking the internet is a regular habit for SZA, who goes viral every time she shakes her assets all over social media. This time, she put fans in a trance after sharing a video from her recent tour stop in Dublin, Ireland.

The “Kill Bill” singer shared a 39-second clip of herself twerking onstage during a performance to a house Jersey mix of her popular hit “Love Language.” The original track is featured on her sophomore album, “SOS.”

“On jersey s–t in Dublin,” she wrote for the caption.

SZA shows off her assets in new video. @sza/Instagram

SZA appeared to be having a ball on stage as the crowd hyped her up while she jumped up and down while rocking her hips and rubbing up and down her body. At one point, she stopped and turned her backside to the audience and shook it in a circle.

“Ayyeee,” she said into her microphone. “F–k it up, b—h. F–k it up, h–.”

Fans seemed to thoroughly appreciate SZA’s assets, which were put on full display due to her seamless Mugler jumpsuit.

“The amount of times I’m about to watch this is unholy.”



“GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY.”

“This may be the best BBL ever.”

“Shake what ya doctor gave ya.”

“SZA BBL had a great body foundation to start with. And she didn’t go overboard, we wouldn’t have known unless she told us.”

Also s/o to the sweetheart that gave me this flag w my face on itttt 🥹🫶🏾 O2 night 2 stole my heart . pic.twitter.com/IL17rRKvt4 — SZA (@sza) June 21, 2023

A few days ago, SZA received immense love on Instagram after sharing photos of herself in the woods.

The 33-year-old’s carousel of images consisted of her poking out her buttocks while on a large tree branch, staring out upon the highlands, and showing off her bottom tattoo while wearing a black thong and low-rise cargo pants.

“Ya sure I’d love to,” she wrote.

As of now, SZA’s post has attained over 2 million likes, with over 13,000 comments filed by adoring users.

“You really brought a dump truck to the middle of nowhere.”

“This woman is life.”

It’s a fact that SZA went under the knife to achieve the thick body that everyone loves so much. She first admitted to getting her body done throughout various songs of her “SOS” album.

A few weeks ago, she admitted in an interview with Elle magazine to undergoing surgery in order to “enhance” her look. SZA stated that she always wanted a plumper bottom but didn’t feel like going to the gym to get one.

It is obvious that SZA is more than happy with her decision.