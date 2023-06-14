‘Thang Is THANGING’: SZA Breaks the Internet Again After Showing Off Her ‘Yams’ In New Video

SZA is currently on round two of her world tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Europe.

The “SOS” vocalist documented some of her European experience in an Instagram video shared on June 12. Throughout the 52-second clip, viewers can see behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation process to perform for thousands of her fans.

It also features footage of SZA offstage as she traveled through the airport, hung out by a body of water, took photos with fans, and more of her in the dressing room. But a short clip of her dancing in a hotel room is all that fans can focus on.

In the video, the entertainer can be seen wearing a cropped t-shirt with a brown thong or bikini.

SZA shows behind the scene footage of her “SOS” tour, but fans are only focused on her assets. (Pictured: @sza/Instagram)

She appears to be having a ball as she danced while holding with a drink and her phone in her hands before turning around and twerking for the camera. An unidentified person outside of the camera’s view can be heard cheering her on in the background.

“Europes been a doooozziiiiiiieeeeee,” the Grammy winner wrote as her caption.

SZA’s video also shows her practicing some choreography, sightseeing in Europe, and taking a ride with her mom, Audrey Rowe. Despite the multiple clips combined into one, several fans found themselves focusing on the one highlighting her assets.

“Was that sza yams⁉️”

“Thang is THANGING.”

“Gyattttt dammmnnnnn.”

“Someone put that half a sec clip on loop for the people asap !”

“That BBL been on a world tour but it ain’t left my mind yet rent free.”

Mais franchement la BBL à Sza elle fait supernaturel hein #SOSTour pic.twitter.com/ls8TGDrGoq — אווה (@_cocolait) June 5, 2023

After months of speculation, SZA recently revealed that she had plastic surgery to “enhance” her look. During her interview with Elle Magazine, the neo-soul singer explained that she treated her backside as an accessory, stating, “It’s just there to enhance whatever else.”

“And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself,” she told the outlet. “I always wanted a really fat a– with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a–.’”

While her curvaceous figure is frequently discussed in her comments, a few other fans believe the footage serves as a mini introduction to a forthcoming documentary.

One person asked, “Sos tour docu soon?” Another said, “Think Jordan… Last Dance Documentary… But make it Sos.”

SZA’s album topped the Billboard 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks and 10 non-consecutive weeks. For the first leg of her tour, the 33-year-old traveled throughout the U.S. While news about a potential documentary is unconfirmed, what can be confirmed is her next show in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15.

She will be back touring in the U.S. by September of this year. That same month, she will also headline the 2023 “Made In America” festival in Philadelphia with pop artist Lizzo.