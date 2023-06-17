‘She’s Definitely Your Twin with Ice Face’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Shares Mother-Daughter Pics, Fans Say The 7-Year-Old Looks Like Mom and Dad

Ice-T‘s wife Coco Austin is constantly clapping back at trolls who criticize the way she parents their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel Marrow. But her latest photos with her mini-me have fans singing her praises.

Austin shared a collage of pictures on Instagram of her and the couple’s only child, twinning while on vacation in Hollywood, Florida.

The duo posed poolside at Florida’s Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, and they are both sported pink bikinis from the swimwear Sugardollz.

Coco Austin (R) twins with her daughter Chanel (L) on vacation at the Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo: @coco / Instagram)

“First day on vacation!” Austin captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!”

The mommy-daughter duo can be spotted posing in numerous photos holding hands while wearing matching bun hairstyles. There’s one of Austin holding a drink and another of her showing off her backside.

But the cutest images featured the two giving each other a kiss and another of them posing in their sunglasses and coverups.

Austin’s shades appeared to be pink with pink lenses while her daughter opted for a round white-rimmed pair of sunglasses.

First day on vacation! 🍹🐠🌴



(Swimsuits @sugardollllz on IG) pic.twitter.com/MKPZbmTeC5 — Coco (@cocosworld) June 14, 2023

Fans loved seeing Austin and her daughter twinning in their pink ensembles and left remarks in the comments section.

“HER SUNNIES! You two in your matching suits are legit the most iconic duo on here.”

“I love the photo showing your backs and matching buns! So adorable!”

“Girl power! Cutest mom and daughter duo ever!

“This is a mama who loves her baby. Every pic is the two of you having a ball. The transition into motherhood for you has been cool to watch.”

One fan noted how much Chanel looks like her famous father.

“Twinning swim suits omg! She’s definitely your twin but with Ice face lol so adorable!”

A Twitter fan replied to the pics and noted that Ice-T is a lucky man.

“Looks so fun-this pink is perfection on both of you-bet you both are having the time of your [email protected] is a lucky lucky man!!! You both have a great family.”

Last December, critics slammed Austin for appearing to hype up her daughter as she twerked in a video online. Many accused the 43-year-old of teaching Chanel to be “grown” too early, and others defended her, saying she was simply just dancing.

Months before that, the mother of one faced more backlash for giving her daughter a bath in the kitchen sink in a TikTok video. She addressed the criticism during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” where her husband gave her a special shoutout.

Ice-T was unable to make it due to getting stuck on set, filming “Law & Order: SVU.” But he wanted to send Austin a special message to let her know she’s doing a great job as a mother.

“This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine,” he said on the November 2022 episode as she got emotional.

After watching his sweet video, she told Hall, “As a mother you don’t hear that much from everybody… I’m underneath a microscope all the time and you don’t hear what good you do… You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad.”

Although the public scrutiny and critcism seems to have come to a halt, no matter what the critics say, it’s clear Austin will always be there for her little girl.