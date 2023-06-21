‘His Son Is the Man of the House Now’: New Photo of Kevin Hart and His Family Has Fans Distracted By Much His 15-Year-Old Son Hendrix Has Outgrown Him

Kevin Hart may be the breadwinner in his household, but fans are now more certain than ever that his oldest son is calling the shots.

The comedian has four children: daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart; as well as two younger children, son Kenzo, 5, and daughter Kari, 2, with his wife, Eniko Hart. In celebration of Father’s Day, he spent the day with his kids.

Kevin Hart with his older children, son Hendrix and daughter Heaven, as well as his wife Eniko Hart and their two small children, daughter, Kaori and son, Kenzo. (Photos: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

Photos shared on the “Die Hart” actor’s Instagram page showed Kevin, his children, and Eniko dining out for breakfast. In one photo, the elder children were smiling as they stood behind their dad, who was seated with Kenzo on his lap and Eniko with Kaori in her arms.

A second snap in the post showed the proud dad and his offspring outside as they smiled for another photo opportunity.

Related: Kevin Hart Fans Are In Stitches After The Comedian Shares Two Different Photos of His Son Posing for Mom vs. Dad

Instead of the post being flooded with “Happy Father’s Day” comments, fans instead zoomed in on the height difference between the comedic entertainment titan and his teen son.

Some of the playful heckling included comments such as:

“What time ya son said you got to go bed?”

“His son is the man of the house now”

“Thought that was Dwade for a min.”

Kevin Hart brought his son to the Lakers game for his birthday and made sure to get gifts.



Happy birthday, Hendrix 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/YEXo0SwETo — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 9, 2021

Kevin’s vertical challenges have long been incorporated into his stand-up routines as well as his television and film projects. Last month, the LOL Network co-founder claimed he did not realize his stature was short until he began hanging out with professional athletes.

“I thought I was tall before I got around tall people! My crew was all the same size, and I thought, ‘This is good! We killing it!’ Then I got around tall people, and I was like, ‘Oh s—t, this is different. The NBA ain’t happening,” he said during an appearance on the “ImPaulsive” podcast.

According to USA Today, he stands at a solid 5 feet 2. Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin slammed the notion that he would ever be interested in undergoing reconstructive surgery to increase the length of his legs. According to him, he is perfectly content with his height.

Other fans who commented on the recent post were focused on the smallest Hart, Kenzo. In one of the photos, the little tyke is shown in a wide-legged stance, his iPad in hand, and with his chin tilted down, forcing him to leer at the camera over the rim of his glasses. All in all, commenters were convinced that he most embodied his dad’s on-stage antics.

“lol that youngest son looks like he is a handful,” read one comment.

“The guy with the glasses, inherit the fun spice of Daddy, let’s look out for this one,” wrote another person.

And a third comment read, “soooo you clearly created another kevin that little boy got a lot of personality.”

Ahead of Father’s Day, the proud dad recently celebrated his daughter Heaven’s high school graduation. The college-bound scholar was named salutatorian for Sierra Canyon’s class of 2023.