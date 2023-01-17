‘He Gone Be Funny I Can Feel It’: Kevin Hart Fans Are In Stitches After The Comedian Shares Two Different Photos of His Son Posing for Mom vs. Dad

Kevin Hart has created a unique bond with his children despite spending months on the road as a comedian and actor. His comedic genes impact fans in stadiums across the globe just as much as his four kids at home.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 16, Hart shared two sides of his youngest son, Kenzo Kash, whom he shares with his wife, Eniko Hart. The first photo featured the 5-year-old smiling big for his mom; meanwhile, the second found him posing like an action figure.

“When mom tells him to pose for a pic VS when dad tell him to pose,” the comedian captioned the series with laughing emojis. “#Harts.”

Eniko cosigned his statement in the comments, writing, “lmfao! accurate!”

(Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram.)

Kenzo’s adorable photos garnered over 257,000 likes and over 1,800 comments from fans who were left in tears over his facial expressions and poses. Most mentioned how handsome he was and others say he turned into a fictional character from the action series “Power Rangers.”

“Pure adorableness!!! Oh my!!!”

“He understood the assignment lol.”

“Bro turned into a power ranger.”

“He passed the vibe check.”

“He gone be funny I can feel it.”

A handful of fans made jokes that Kenzo is expected to be taller than his 5’2″ father.

“What a stud, he’s already taller than his dad!!” said one individual. Another wrote, “He’s taller than u.”

Kevin and Eniko Hart wed in 2016. They share Kenzo and a daughter, Kaori, who turns three this year in October. Kevin also has a daughter, Heaven, 17, and a son, Hendrix, 15, with his ex-wife, actress and model, Torrei Hart. The former couple married in 2003, and divorced in 2011.

Fans are typically bringing up the height difference between the “Night School” actor and his teenage son on Instagram. Many pointed out Hendrix’s growth spurt as shown in family photos Kevin shared on Instagram in May 2022. Others noticed again last December, when the Hart family dressed up in matching pajamas to celebrate the joyous holiday. Even though Hendrix was sitting down, fans felt as if he looked like a “grown man.”