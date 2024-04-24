‘Why Is He Blowin’ My Business Out There?’: Kevin Hart’s Teenage Daughter Heaven Had to Threaten Dad to Keep Her Out of His Stand-Up Routine

Kevin Hart is one of the most successful actors in the history of film. With 34 movies under his belt and a worldwide box office gross of $4,672,166,786, he is also one of the most recognizable and bankable stars in Hollywood.

However, the stand-up comic cut his teeth on the stage — crafting jokes about his life, his family and in particular his children.

His daughter Heaven Hart loves her dad and the life he’s provided for her, but she hates being the butt of his jokes. The 19-year-old let it be known that he is not allowed to include her in his routines because of his sometimes embarrassing banter about her.

Kevin Hart’s teenage daughter, Heaven, pressed her dad about embarrassing jokes about her in his stand-up routines. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

In a recent interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” show, host Anderson Cooper probed a little bit into their relationship during a profile on the Philadelphia funnyman. He connected with the father-daughter duo while they were shooting an ad campaign for the apparel company Fabletics.

Cooper asked, “He’s told jokes about you on stage. … What’s that like?”

“Yeah,” Heaven replied, before sarcastically saying. “Well, you know. It’s great. It’s fantastic.”

“You’re lying,” Hart interjects. “You got mad at me.”

“Some of them suck,” she continued. “Some of them definitely sucked. Why is he blowing my business out there? He’s a little sneaky guy.”

The 5-foot-5 comedian said, “It gives her a place to sleep,” asserting that jokes about his family pays the bills and keeps a roof over her head. “You know where her food comes from?” he joked.

“The older she got, she got more vocal about what she liked and what she didn’t. In all seriousness, as your kid grows older, you have to be a little more conscious,” The “Jumanji” actor explained.

Fans in the comment section of the YouTube clip thought Hart and his firstborn daughter were adorable and fell in love with the young lady.

“Heaven literally looks like a little doll!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Honestly, have never seen a better interview with Kevin. Loved seeing him as parent and child, and still figuring it out like the rest of us.”

A third comment added, “Kevin Hart is loud, but what a great dad. He listens.”

While Heaven doesn’t like her dad using her in his bits, the two seem to have a loving relationship. Their chemistry can be seen in the Fabletics commercial, where the two are doing trivia. At one point, she curses while trying to recite the motto or the brand.

Heaven says, “Every f—king Sunday … I mean Every dang Sunday.”

The Laugh Out Loud comedian instantly popped her on the leg, saying, “You want these people to see you get popped? You wanna get popped?”

“Is it not ‘Every dang Sunday?’” she asked the crew, before hearing her dad say, “You’re not eating tonight cause you cussed in front of me twice. No food for you.” The camera zooms in on her face and she looks confused.

In the skit, she does not call her dad any of the hilarious nicknames she has for him.

“My daughter makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she’s ultra cool,” Hart told People magazine in 2022. “She’ll text and call me ‘G’ and ‘Old raggedy back Jack’ because I hurt my back.”

But fans have been riding for Heaven for a minute.

When she turned 18, some called out her dad for sharing what many parents might see as an adorable picture of her. He posted a throwback pic where her front teeth were missing and she was smiling widely for the camera. Heaven’s fans don’t share that same daddy humor, and they didn’t find it amusing.

One fan wrote, “Of all the pictures! you pick the one with no front teeth!” Another fan commented, “Why do you do baby girl like that with her fronts showing like that? happy birthday.”

Not everyone had an issue with the photograph.

“Happiest Birthday to your first & forever princess,” the person expressed, adding, “You sure choose a great picture, capturing her innocence and beautiful smile.”

Heaven is the big sister to her 14-year-old brother, Hendrix. Both of them are children of Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Kevin also has a 23-month-old daughter, Kaori Mai, and a 4-year-old son, Kenzo Kash, with his current wife, Eniko Hart.