‘Wait 18?!??’: Kevin Hart and Torrie Hart’s Daughter Is All Grown Up, Fans Call Out Dad for Sharing Her Toothless Throwback Photos

Kevin Hart shared an adorable throwback picture of his daughter, Heaven, on her 18th birthday on Instagram.

On Thursday, March 23, the comedian shared a photo of his daughter as a little girl as she flashed a huge smile, as well as a few missing front teeth.

Kevin Hart shared a throwback picture of his daughter Heaven in celebration of her 18th birthday. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

Hart captioned the post, “And just like that my little girl is 18….wow….Where does the time go????? So proud and so happy to see you grow into the amazing woman that you are!!!! Love you my G #Harts.”

Fans loved the throwback photo and left remarks in the comments section. Several fans noted Hart’s early comedy shows, where he joked about his family and children.

One fan replied, “18!!!!! I remember when she kicked her friend off the bed cause ‘somebody had to go’.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Daaannngggg ‘Somebody had to go’ is growing up so fast.”

Some fans questioned the photograph Hart chose for his birthday post. One fan replied, “Of all the pictures! you pick the one with no front teeth!” Another fan wrote, “Why do you do baby girl like that with her fronts showing like that? happy birthday.”

One fan loved the picture Hart chose. “Happiest Birthday to your first & forever princess. You sure choose a great picture, capturing her innocence and beautiful smile.”

Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven is stunning! pic.twitter.com/ukonroRLcD — bre ✨ (@breonna_kiara) September 24, 2020

Hart told People magazine last year that Heaven regularly makes him laugh on a daily basis with her humor.

“My daughter makes me laugh daily, because she thinks she’s ultra-cool,” he said about Heaven. “She’ll text and call me ‘G’ and ‘Old raggedy back Jack’ because I hurt my back. That always makes me laugh.”

Hart shares Heaven with his ex-wife Torrei Hart. The former couple also shares a son, 15-year-old Hendrix. Hart is also the dad of 5-year-old Kenzo and 2-year-old Kaori, both of whom he shares with his wife Eniko Hart.