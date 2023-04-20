‘Not Moore Manor’: Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Marc Daly Gets Dropped By Lawyer Weeks Before Heading to Trial, Reportedly Demands Moore’s House and Half Her Money 

Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly are going through what fans consider “the world’s longest divorce” after “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed in May 2021.

Ahead of the trial, which takes place next month, Daly reportedly has been dropped by his divorce lawyer one month before the two were scheduled to appear in court.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Daly’s lawyer, Regina Edwards, requested a withdrawal from the case sometime last week. The attorney supposedly gave Daly 10 days to appeal her request, noting that he is responsible for hiring a new lawyer and preparing for trial.

(L-R): Kenya Moore, Brooklyn Daly, Marc Daly (Pictured: @thebrooklyndaly/Instagram)

Though Edwards has decided to withdraw from the trial, she indicated that the upcoming court “proceedings will not be affected by the undersigned’s withdrawal.”

As Daly and Moore’s trial dawns, Moore has been vocal about the drawn-out ordeal.

In a January episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the mom of one gave a vague response when asked about the hold-up on their divorce, saying, “Soon. I’m hoping soon.”

Although Marc is not seeking for alimony or child support, Moore said, during part two of the “RHOA” reunion last September, “It’s just at a standstill so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on.”

Not too long after her “WWHL” appearance, TMZ caught up with Moore and asked about why the divorce is being dragged out so long and she responded, “No prenup! No prenup, so yeah. Unfortunately.”

The 52-year-old reality TV star said she felt “confident” that their divorce will be “resolved” soon.



Moore filed for divorce from her husband in 2021, after two years of marriage. The Bravo star suggested that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hopes of reconciliation, according to RadarOnline.

In the petition, the former Miss USA pageant winner listed their date of separation as Sept. 19, 2019, stating that they have lived in a “bonafide state of separation since the date.”



Moore also requested sole custody of their now 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, who was born in 2018. However, Daly demanded joint legal custody.

Daly, 52, also reportedly demanded a portion price of the home they shared, but Moore purchased the house before they married.

Last May, RadarOnline reported that Daly took his estranged wife back to divorce court. He accused her of moving slowly at turning over her financial documents, failing to submit an alleged child support worksheet and refusing to answer simple questions.

Because of Moore’s presumed actions, the businessman requested that his soon-to-be ex-wife pay his legal bills related to the dispute.

As for Moore, she asked for the motion to be denied as well as for all of her legal bills to be covered.

After news broke about Daly’s request hit social media, fans on Twitter expressed how disappointed they were in his actions.

One said, “Not Moore Manor.”

“what is wrong with this man? the legal process has lasted twice as long as their marriage. i thought he was a restauranteur? he has no claims on a home he had no hand in purchasing and barely even lived in,” another wrote. “he is a true clown.”

“GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER,” a third said.

One final commentator added, “How could he demand that when they were only together for a year? Lmao he’s wild. He can’t say “I helped her build…” NOTHING! Bc he wasn’t there! Lmao”

Moore and Daly will return to court on May 22.