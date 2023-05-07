‘Kenya Must Really LOVE Food’: Kenya Moore Is Reportedly Dating Another Restaurateur, Says She’s ‘A Little Afraid’ to Fall In Love Again Amid Pending Divorce from Marc Daly

Some people may have a physical type when dating, but it appears to fans of reality TV star Kenya Moore that she has a career type.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reportedly has a new boo in her life, and he is a restaurant owner just like her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

According to The U.S. Sun, Moore has found herself an Israeli entrepreneur from Atlanta. Roi Shlomo is a 40-something-year-old who is featured in the upcoming season of “RHOA.”

Kenya Moore is reportedly dating yet another successful restaurateur (L) Kenya Moore (Pictured: @kenya/Instagram) (R) Roi Shlomo (Pictured: @roishlomo/Instagram)

Per the outlet, Shlomo owns multiple businesses such as Kale Me Crazy, which launched in 2013, and currently has 24 other locations. A West Hollywood, California, spot of the eatery is set to be opening soon.

This specific franchise reportedly has an estimated worth of $13.4 million.

Shlomo has also founded Turks & Caicos’ Aziza Restaurant & Lounge and ATL’s Kanvas Event Space, which launched in 2022. In 2014, he sold his frozen yogurt company, Yogli Mogli.

According to his Instagram, he has one daughter whom he described as “his heart.”

After Moore’s new possible romance hit the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page, several fans suggested that the Miss USA winner has a thing for restaurateurs.

“She loves herself a restaurant owner”



“Lmao Kenya must really LOVE food, cause not another Restauranteur”



“If there is anything Ken is going to do is date a restaurant owner. They look good together, though.”

“She obviously has a type!”

While news about the budding romance has not yet been confirmed by Moore or Shlomo, fans can see the mom of one showing the ladies her rumored boo in the “RHOA” trailer.

🎶 We don't talk about MarLOWWWWW 🎶



I think we have a new hit on our hands lol



I Love how Kenya reminds everyone that Phaedra's "read" was REHEARSED read. #RHOA #kenyaMoore #teamtwirl pic.twitter.com/8dRrkbjThA — 🄺🄴🄽🅈🄰 🄼🄾🄾🅁🄴 🅂🅃🄰🄽 (@GossipInformer) April 25, 2023

In March, LoveBScott exclusively reported that Moore was introduced to her new love interest by Monyetta Shaw, the ex-fiancée of singer Ne-Yo.

Though this seems like an exciting new venture, the 52-year-old recently told People Magazine that she is currently hesitant to fall in love again following her separation from Daly.

“I’m focusing on myself now, which includes being able to go out and date,” she shared. “Do I want to fall in love and have a serious relationship? I’m a little afraid of that.”

Noting that she doesn’t want to “move too fast,” Moore admitted that it’s a nice feeling to be able to go out and experience the dating pool.

“It’s like you have a nice dinner,” she said, “or meet someone that’s really cool and you guys, it doesn’t have to be love.”

Though she’s taking things slow, Moore remains optimistic about finding her Prince Charming.

She shared, “I think it will present itself when it’s time, but I just don’t want to ever feel like so many people feel when they’re single and they’re of a certain age.”

Before she stepped back out into the dating world, Moore was in a committed relationship with the SoCo owner. They married in 2017, but soon separated in 2019. She finally filed for divorce in 2021, and reportedly has since been on a long journey to get their divorce finalized.

Though there have been a few hold-ups regarding their proceedings, Moore and Daly are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Fans can witness the possible love connection between Shlomo and Moore during season 15 of “RHOA,” which premieres this Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.