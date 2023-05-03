‘I Don’t Know Where That Came From’: Kenya Moore Shuts Down Rumors About Her Pending Divorce from Marc Daly, Denies That He Demanded a Portion of ‘Moore Manor’

As Kenya Moore gears up for the season 15 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she’s addressing the status of her divorce from Marc Daly.

The reality star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in 2021 after only two years of marriage. She cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and now, two years later, a settlement still has not been reached.

Moore recently addressed what’s been holding up the divorce and other rumors regarding their proceedings during a chat with “Entertainment Tonight.”

Kenya Moore recently spoke about her drawn-out process of divorce from Marc Daly. (Photo: @kenya / Instagram)

“I’m hoping that there’s a light,” she confessed, “I feel that there is. We’re in a much better place, we have a mediation coming up and I think that, you know we just both have to come together for the sake of our daughter, so that we can just move on to co-parenting and not any drama with us.”

Moore and Day share a 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, who was born in 2018. When asked if she viewed her soon-to-be ex-husband differently throughout this long process, the former Miss USA pageant winner said she’s solely focusing on Brooklyn.

“I just want to focus on my daughter,” said Moore. “She deserves the very best, the very best father that she can have. And I think once we put the divorce drama to bed, I think that he can focus on being a dad, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Since their separation announcement, there have been several rumors circulating that the restaurateur was after Moore’s money and assets. The reports claimed Daly demanded a portion of Moore’s Atlanta mansion, also known as “Moore Manor.” She purchased the home in 2017 before marrying Daly.



Though the news made headlines, the 52-year-old revealed to the outlet that it was untrue.

“The Moore Manor issue is not true, I can tell you that,” she confessed. “I don’t know where that came from. I’m hoping that we come in — we leave the relationship with what we came in with it.”

While she admitted that Daly’s alleged request to take Moore Manor was false, she did not speak on recent news concerning him getting dropped by his lawyers.

Last month Radar Online reported Daly’s lawyer, Regina Edwards, requested a withdrawal from his case. The report claimed the attorney gave the businessman 10 days to appeal her request, noting that he’s responsible for obtaining a new lawyer as he and Moore prepare for trial. They are set to return to court on May 22.

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly spending Mother’s Day together with daughter Brooklyn Daly 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/6XWEDtHgJR — Real Housewives by Reality Wives (@real_housewives) May 10, 2021

Moore and Daly appear to be doing well at co-parenting, as they have spent numerous holidays together, including Mother’s Day and a family trip to the Bahamas.

Moore’s interview soon shifted focus to talking more about her daughter, who she says “loves the camera.”



“She has a little phone and she takes, like I go through her phone and she has like 1,000 pictures of herself,” she shared, “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’”

The mom of one added that fans can expect to see a lot more of Brooklyn this season for “RHOA.” The series returns Sunday, May 7, on Bravo.