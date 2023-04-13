‘She Looks So Much Like You!’: Shemar Moore Shares Adorable ‘Twinning’ Moment with Daughter Frankie

Doting father Shemar Moore has fans fawning over him and his daughter Frankie.

As far as the former soap opera heartthrob is concerned, there is no denying that his little one looks just like him. He proved just that when she shared side by side photos of himself and Frankie both flashing big, open-mouth smiles.

“Frankie and Daddy TWINNING …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag,” he wrote in the caption. There was no denying their remarkable resemblance as fans surveyed their similarly squinted eyes and side profiles.

Shemar Moore and his daughter Frankie. (Photos: @shemarfmoore/Instagram)

“She looks so much like you!!! especially the eyes,” and “So adorable! She looks so much like you Shemar but definitely see Jesiree too,” read two comments.

The second photo was a solo shot of Frankie wearing a blue onesie with tiny white polka dots and a straw hat with black ribbon adornment.

“Shemar, your mom would be so over the moon over her grand baby. I really wish she were here to know Frankie,” wrote one fan.

In January, Moore appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he revealed he was expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. He broke the news with a heartfelt anecdote explaining how his late mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, wished he would one day make her a grandmother.

“I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed and God had my back and things lined up,” he said.

The actor continued, “My life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.” For over a decade, the former model played FBI Special Agent Derek Morgan on “Criminal Minds.”

Moore left the psychological crime drama during its eleventh season in 2016. He cited wanting to focus on his personal life as one of the reasons for his exit.

“I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘action’ to ‘cut’, but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have,” he told TV Line.

Soon after his departure, Moore joined the highly successful law enforcement show, “S.W.A.T” on CBS. But most of his time is spent with his baby girl.