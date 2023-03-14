‘Cheating on Your Wife and Having Two Babies with the Side Chick Is Insane’: Ne-Yo Welcomes His Second Child with Alleged Mistress Following Divorce from Crystal Smith

Singer and songwriter Ne-Yo, is now a father of seven!



The actor’s alleged mistress, whose Instagram handle is @itsbigsade, uploaded several adorable photos of their newborn baby.

Ne-Yo welcomes second child with his alleged mistress, influencer Sade. (Photo: @itsbigsade/Instagram)

“Hey Brixton, I looooove you pooh… welcome home my beautiful baby,” she wrote as her Instagram caption.

Throughout her montage of pictures, fans can see Brixton sleeping, wide awake, and cooing at his mother.

Sade’s post was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, where a lot of fans brought up his past relationships with his ex-wife, Crystal Smith, and ex-fiancé, Monyetta Shaw.

“Crystal did what she was pose too this why when they do it once you leave the first time I’m not judging ijs.”



“This man had Monyetta tie her tubes just to have several more babies?”

“Cheating on your wife and having two babies with the side chick is insane.”

In February, Sade uploaded a lengthy message dedicated to her then-unborn child. Her post featured a photo from her maternity shoot, which showed her in a brown gown covered in flowers.

Several fans speculated that Ne-Yo fathered Sade’s second child since he had already fathered her first son, Braiden.

In January, Ne-Yo confirmed that he stepped outside of his marriage with the Instagram influencer after uploading an appreciation post for all of his children on his Instagram story.

The “Take a Bow” music producer shared a sweet image of him and Braiden as the toddler sucked on his pinky finger.

Sade re-uploaded Ne-Yo’s photo to her Instagram page, with an array of blush emojis written over the top of the picture.

His appreciation post was also a shout out to the two children he shares with Shaw. The former couple had their 12-year-old daughter, Madison Grace, in 2010 and their 11-year-old son, Mason Evan Smith, in 2011.

Ne-Yo completed his post by sharing photos of Smith with their 6-year-old son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., 4-year-old son Roman Alexander-Raj and 1-year-old daughter Isabella Rose.

Ne-Yo and Smith have made several headlines since the summertime after the 36-year-old model announced their separation on Instagram.

In her post, Smith blamed her former husband’s infidelities with “numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected” as one of the main reasons why they were going their separate ways.

Their divorce was finalized in February, with Ne-Yo ordered to pay $12,000 monthly for child support and $5,000 monthly for alimony until 2026.

Smith was also awarded $150,000 for a new car since Ne-Yo reportedly is keeping their truck and another $20,000 for moving expenses.