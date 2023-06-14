‘Here She Goes Throwing Shade Again’: Fans Believe Tia Mowry’s Latest Post About Leaving Things ‘Behind’ was Directed at Her Ex-Husband, Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has shared a list of “things” she’s letting go of in a new post, which has fans believing she’s throwing jabs at her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict.

“The Game” actress recently shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in two different all-white ensembles, including a lace jumpsuit and a flowy white dress.

Tia Mowry faces backlash after users believe that she threw shade at Cory Hardrict in a new post. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram)

As the 44-year-old continued grooving and dancing to “Keep That Dat” by up-and-coming rapper iCandy, a few short sentences appeared on top of the video.

“Things I’m leaving behind,” Mowry began before words and phrases like “perfectionism, negative self talk, accepting less than I deserve, not taking time for myself, and not listening to my intuition” appeared.

“Trying to always be perfect, negative self talk, and not taking care of myself is just no longer an option,” the mother of two continued in her caption.

“I’ll say it once, and I’ll say it again: you can keep that!! Here’s to a summer of living with intention, purpose, and peace.”

Related: Tia Mowry’s Newest Photo Dump Goes Left After Fans Connect Her Shady Caption to Her Split from Cory Hardrict

While her upload appeared to be a harmless message of reflection, many social media users deemed her background music as a shady song to dance to. In iCandy’s hit single, her chorus sings, “F–k my ex, you can keep that n—a.”

Once Mowry’s post was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s IG page, critics did not hold back their harsh words, suggesting that the “Sister, Sister” alum was taking shots at her ex.

“She stay Talking about her ex husband. Girl let it go. It’s cringe.”



“Cory be minding his business and here she goes throwing shade again. Girl we get it.”

“She sub him everyday just get another one sis.”

“She is always referencing Cory. We get it. We got it a year ago. And he still don’t care. For someone that has moved on she is always referring to him one way or another.”



Nevertheless, many raced to Mowry’s defense, noting that her controversial video is no different than the fun-filled videos she’s previously shared with fans.

“She’s regaining her happiness, not saying she lost it but these videos are so much more vibrant than the ones back then.”

“She been dancing and tiktoking, YALL the ones making it about something else. This is a popular Tiktok song.”

It’s okay to start all over. ❤️ — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) June 9, 2023

Mowry has been fighting off haters ever since announcing her split from Hardrict in October 2022. Since their surprising separation, she has shared her newfound journey toward healing and self-discovery with fans online.

One way Mowry decided to welcome in this new chapter of singlehood was by chopping off inches of her curly hair. She shared photos of her new pixie-cut hairstyle on Instagram, and even then a few users found a way to connect her vulnerable post to Hardrict.

The two were married for 14 years but spent 22 together. Both actors were granted shared and joint custody of their two children together: 11-year-old Cree and 5-year-old Cairo, following the finalization of their divorce in April.

While no information surrounding the reason for their split has been revealed, the “All American: Homecoming” star recently put an end to the long-running speculation that he cheated on his now ex-wife.

Instead of responding to more critics, Hardrict’s energy will fully be placed on the popular CW, which was renewed for a third season.