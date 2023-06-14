‘She Came for His Whole Life’:  Vivica A. Fox Goes Off on ‘Clout Chaser’ Nick Cannon for Calling 50 Cent ‘Fat’

Actress Vivica A. Fox is sticking up for her ex Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson after Nick Cannon dissed the rapper on his “The Daily Cannon” podcast.

Earlier this week, Cannon spoke about Fox’s recent appearance on the “Sherri” show, where she said “Why not?” to the idea of rekindling her past relationship with Jackson.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host warned Fox that Fif looks much different than he did when they first dated between 2003-2004 during his “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” days. He called the rapper “fat” and made jokes about his appearance.

Vivica A. Foxx calls out Nick Cannon over his comments about her ex 50 Cent. (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram; @nickcannon/Instagram; @50cent/Instagram)

“You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s ‘Get Thick or Die Fryin’,” said Cannon.

50 seemingly responded with a few veiled jabs of his own on Instagram. In one post, he wrote, “If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not going to make it, have a nice day.”

But now Fox has clapped back under a post shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

In response to Cannon’s remarks, the 58-year-old said she’d rather give 50 a second try than deal with the father of 12.

“Yo let me correct myself! Yo Nick I’d rather be with #50Cent any day than yo community d—k a—! Now go somewhere and pay yo child support! #CloutChaser.”

Fox went even further, adding an array of emojis of a clown, corn on the cob, and two laughing-crying emojis.

Fans reacted to Fox’s remarks in the outlet’s comment section, where several agreed with the “Set It Off” actress.

“Nick Cannon has always been corny.”

“Lol she came for his whole life.”

A few told Fox to sit back and wait for Cannon’s apology for speaking on her esteemed self.

One said, “Ooopppp!!! I’ll give Nick a day before he respond to Vivica with the fake apology startin’ woth ‘hey queen’ shxt. lol watch. Y’all know how it go.”

Another wrote, “He’s a hater! That was unnecessary. He’ll be apologizing later.”

But a handful advised her to move on and reminded Fox that the “Power” co-creator is currently dating model and entrepreneur Cuban Link, and has been for nearly four years.

“Queen that man ain’t gonna pick you again.”

“It’s giving desperate. And I would never even speak hypothetically about being with a man that has a woman. That’s really tacky. Age with grace Vivica.”

“50 cent must have been the best Vivica has ever had because she still talking him 20 years later she acting like Irv Gotti.”

In the latter part of last year, music executive Irv Gotti revealed that he had an affair with Ashanti while he was married in the early 2000s. Things ended when she began dating Nelly. But Irv has never been able to get over it or her and he discusses their history in every interview he gets.

Fox has seemingly done the same.