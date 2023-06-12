‘Nick a Brave Soul for This’: Fans Warn Nick Cannon of 50 Cent’s Trolling Ways After He Says the Rapper Looks Like ‘It’s Get Thick or Die Tryin’

Nick Cannon is taking a page out of 50 Cent’s trolling handbook as he called out the rapper for putting on some weight.

Fans believe he reignited his feud with the music mogul after talking about his body type on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Daily Cannon,” on June 9.

Actor Nick Cannon and rapper 50 Cent attend the launch of VEVO, the world’s premiere destination for premium music video and entertainment at Skylight Studio on December 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for VEVO)

While talking to his co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette, and Abby De La Rose – who is also one of the mothers to his 12 children, Cannon discussed Vivica A. Fox’s interview with Sherri Shepherd. Fox revealed that she’s open to dating 50 Cent again. The two dated in 2003 — the same year he released his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Though Fox is open to spinning the block on her ex from 17 years ago, Cannon advised her to think twice since the Grammy winner looks a lot different compared to when he and Fox first began dating.

“You can like fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago that’s a different Fif than this fat n—a that’s walking around now,” he said.

Cannon continued aiming sharp words at 50 Cent, “He is fat he looks like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck.”

Despite his comments, Bledsoe and Mousette were still set on letting 50 Cent rock their world no matter his size.

Before the video cut out, Cannon cracked one more joke, “You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ now it’s ‘Get Thick or Die Fryin’.”

His comments were quickly slammed by social media users who urged 50 to defend himself against the comedian’s “hateful” jokes.

“Nick a brave soul for this. He knew once he get 50 started, it won’t stop. Ima sit back and wait for it.”



“Hating on a man and being a chatty patty with women is nasty work.”

“He gone getchu Nick.”

“Get thick or die frying funniest thing I’ve heard Nick say in a while.”

But many came to 50’s defense, including one that said, “@50cent isn’t anywhere near fat. He’s older and he’s a lot more muscular now then he was before. Moral of the story til this day he is still fine.”

Another wrote, “Keep that same energy when he comes thru patna! I’m a fan of yours and love you and 50 both. You guys are both successful black men and doing a lot for the community. Don’t slander him down because of an old beef between you and Em.”

In 2019, 50 Cent reportedly threatened to kick Cannon’s a– after the “Drumline” actor and rapper Eminem dropped diss tracks about each other. It all started with Eminem calling out Nick and his then-wife, Mariah Carey on another track by Fat Joe.

Of course, 50 appeared to side with Eminem due to their affiliation between Shady and G-Unit Records and their history of working together. 50 called Cannon’s diss track “trash” and called him a “punk” in a now-deleted 2019 Instagram post:

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a mother****er come close to beating him man. hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo a** when I see you PUNK!”

The following year, Cannon did an interview with 99 Jamz’s “The Afternoon Get Down” radio show and offered 50 Cent to come on an episode of “Wild ’N Out.”



“Ain’t nobody scared of 50 either,” Cannon said. “I’m like, ‘Let’s go!’ You know, I match energy.” He added, “It might have gotten too intense for them.”

50 Cent recently revealed his desire to drop 25 pounds before hitting the road for his “The Final Lap Tour,” which honors his debut studio album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Per his now-deleted Instagram Story, 50 is set on working out every day in order to reach his goal.

The entrepreneur has not yet responded back to Cannon’s comments; however, that doesn’t mean he won’t.