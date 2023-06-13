‘Should’ve Kept His Mouth Closed’: 50 Cent Seemingly Issues Warning to Nick Cannon for Calling Him ‘Fat’

50 Cent has seemingly issued a warning directed at Nick Cannon after he made jokes about the rapper gaining weight and called him “fat.”

“The Masked Singer” host made brutal comments about Fif’s body on an episode of his podcast “The Daily Cannon” on June 9.

50 Cent (left) seemingly has responded to Nick Cannon (left) following Cannon’s claims that the hip-hop mogul is “fat.” (Photos: Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago that’s a different Fif than this fat n—g that’s walking around now,” he said when sharing his opinion on Vivica A. Fox’s wanted to rekindle her relationship with the G-Unit label owner.

Cannon said 50 looks like “it’s get thick or die fryin’!” and compared the back of his neck to “a pack of hot dogs.”

Once his harsh words hit the internet, fans reminded Cannon of the music mogul’s trolling ways toward those who cross him. 50 did not address the “Wild ‘N Out” creator’s remarks, but he shared a subtle message on his Instagram page.

“If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not gonna make it, have a nice day,” the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper captioned the post. “The Final Lap tour.”

It featured an image of a brief message written in white letters that read, “It’s never luck. It’s always God.”

50 Cent seemingly responds back to Nick Cannon calling him “fat.” @50cent/Instagram

50 Cent then shared another post that featured a video of Muhammad Ali. The clip was about his infamous 1964 boxing match against Sonny Liston and how he had to overcome temporary near-blindness during the match before dethroning Liston for the world heavyweight title.

“I can’t wait till I can see you, Ali was the truth. you know you done fvcked up right,” the 47-year-old wrote.

Several users raced to Fif’s comment section, where they attempted to decipher his cryptic message.

“Gonna knock out nick cannon?”



“Nick Cannon should’ve kept his mouth closed, lol.”

“Oh he in trouble, don’t do anything fif you know he a soft n—a.”

One person said fans were reading too deeply into the messages. They wrote, “Why y’all always in this man comments assuming sh!t 50 don’t do subs. So this post is nothing more than showing Ali love.”

The “Masked Singer” host is just one of many stars who’ve managed to get on 50 Cent’s bad side. He’s also had a few social media spats with his longtime nemesis Ja Rule.

The two New York natives threw shade at each other in March after 50 Cent vowed to lift the “curse” Ja placed on the Minnesota Timberwolves after performing for halftime of a February 2019 game at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The “In Da Club” artist has also had his fair share of drama with Teairra Mari. Nearly five years ago, the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star sued Fif for trolling her online after an explicit tape of her with her then-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, was leaked to the public.

The R&B singer alleged that two men plotted against her in an attempt to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate, and degrade.”

However, a judge sided with Fif’s statement that he only shared what was already plastered all over social media and enforced his countersuit against Mari for payment of his legal fees.

To cover his bills, she was ordered to pay him $30,000, but that figure continues to increase due to her failure to make payment.

50 Cent is no stranger to trolling, but Nick Cannon might’ve opened up a can of worms that he’s not ready to take on.