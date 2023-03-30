’50 Is Relentless’: 50 Cent Pokes Fun at Ja Rule, Vows to Lift the ‘Curse’ Ja Placed on the Minnesota Timberwolves

As long as the two are beefing, it doesn’t look like Ja Rule will be able to escape 50 Cent’s troll-some attacks anytime soon.

In a new Instagram video, 50 celebrates a new multi-year partnership that he sealed with his Sire Spirits company and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The rapper’s brand will become the official spirit partner of the NBA team for the 2023-2024 season. But during the celebration, he made sure to have enough time to make a sneak diss at his long-time enemy.

50 Cent and Ja Rule. (Photo: @50Cent/Instagram; @jarule/Instagram)

The video shows 50 Cent in the Timberwolves’ basketball arena, where he was welcomed with a standing ovation by several employees and thanked for his participation in the partnership. But just before the clip ended, the rapper vowed to lift the curse that Ja Rule has over the team.

As he walked around their office space, he said, “We had a curse! Somebody f— up, and they let Ja Rule perform at halftime. Now, what we’re gonna do is take the curse off!”

He took it a step further by showing a clip of Ja’s 2019 halftime performance which also went viral at the time.

Ja became the talk of Twitter that night once fans shared clips of the New York rapper attempting to get the crowd riled up for his set. He asked the audience, “Are you ready” but received little to no reaction. He responded with “I guess not” and went on to perform.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 24, 2019

Many made fun of the “Livin’ It Up” rapper, including the Minnesota Timberwolves themselves. The team’s official Twitter account decided to join in on the fun, writing, “We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

That comment did not sit too well with the MTV Award winner, who responded by placing a curse on the team until they apologized to him.

“You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death…” Ja tweeted.

So far, that curse has held up. But let’s see if 50 is able to help them lift it.

Fans reacted to 50 taking shots saying, “50 is relentless,” and “Still Cutting Off Ja Rule Air Circulation.”

Another added, “50 isn’t afraid to be himself in front of anyone. He does not hold his tongue. Authentic at all times.”

Maybe one day, 50 will let the past be the past, but for now, it seems he has way more trolling days ahead of him.