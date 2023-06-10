‘Something Is Just Not Right’: Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Shares Why He Hasn’t Seen His Mom Since Last Year, Claims He Was ‘Threatened’ with Arrest’ If He Didn’t Bring Her Back to New York from Miami

Wendy Williams’ only son is still concerned about his mother’s health and well-being. He recently claimed the reason he hasn’t seen or spoken to his mother in months is because a judge ordered her to return to New York.

Last year, Kevin Hunter Jr. said he wanted to keep his famous mom where he lives in Miami, Florida, in an effort to take better care of her. Between late 2021 to spring 2022, Williams stayed with him, where he was able to see firsthand his mother’s decline and medical needs.

Kevin Hunter Jr. and Wendy Williams attend the Jeezy “TM 104” Listening Party at Up & Down on Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

However, her relocation out of New York, whether temporary or permanent, was prohibited, he claims.

New York Judge Lisa Sokoloff appointed Sabrina Morrissey as permanent guardian to oversee Wendy’s affairs in May 2022, ordering the concerned son to return his mother to her Manhattan residence.

Hunter claims in an interview with The U.S. Sun, that the judge threatened to lock him up if he did not abide by this order.

“The judge threatened me with arrest and said I’d be held in contempt if I didn’t bring her back to New York,” he shared, adding they were going to hit him with kidnapping charges if she did not return.

‘I’m so scared,” said the college student, noting that he hasn’t “really been up there to see” his mom since the judge’s decision.

According to Hunter, when he does visit, he fears the legal guardians of his 58-year-old mother create a false appearance that everything is fine.

“When they hear I’m coming to visit, they try to change things up, like they have to prepare for me,” he said.

Hunter admits he has not communicated with his mother since Williams left a rehabilitation center in Malibu, California, in October 2022. He feels like there is nothing he can legally do, as the guardianship has full control.

“If there was a way that I could help that wouldn’t end up [with me] being arrested, I would be doing that,” the young adult said.

In December 2022, the 22-year-old was evicted from his Miami apartment despite claims that his mother paid for one full year in March 2021. However, the eviction came after the former radio host was sued for $70,000 in unpaid rent.

Hunter said during her stay in Florida he went with her to medical appointments and listened to doctors about his mother’s condition. His concerns were heightened last month after he found out from Will Selby, Williams’ jeweler-turned-manager, that his mother was hospitalized.

..it is NOT looking good for Wendy Williams. Her son has shared how he thinks the mishandling of her (at the hands of her 'new team') is borderline fatal. Her health has been steadily declining, she's not being properly treated for alcoholism and is being enabled and manipulated. pic.twitter.com/Wt8LXmvP4E — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) June 6, 2023

Allegedly, this was the first call he received about her since the end of 2022. Hunter believes her team is enabling her drinking and “taking advantage” of her mother.

He directly slammed Morrissey for her approach to handling his mother’s matters.

“I don’t know what the ultimate goal is for [Sabrina] as the person in charge of stuff, but there have never been articles put out saying [Wendy] isn’t OK when she was with me,” Hunter said.

Selby, however, has been promoting and pushing “The Wendy Experience” podcast since it was announced in the summer of 2022. He denied that he was using her and questioned why Hunter would go to the press.

“If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication?” he asked. “OK. So, that’s all I have to say about that.”

Selby confirmed that Williams is in a treatment facility “doing her best to be her best.” He also blasted people for focusing on the negative things that come out about the former radio veejay.

News about Kevin and Wendy has been talked about all week. Fans appear to side with Hunter in the comment section of a post on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page. Many sympathized with him, stating their belief that nothing or no one should stop him from being with his mother.

“I don’t care what ANYBODY says,” one person wrote. “A mother & son should NEVER be separated…especially when there’s an unbreakable bond!!!!”

Another added, “So she’s kidnapped even if she’s there on her own will? Nah, i feel like homie is trying to protect his mom and as a son, i don’t blame him. I’ll take the charge if it means my mom is safe smh.”

Like Hunter, some seem to believe the team is fleecing Williams, while she is not able to care for herself.

“They probably robbing that lady blind that’s why they don’t want her son to get her cause that would stop they bag same thing with Britney Spears smh,” said one person.

Another user wrote, “It’s giving the judge is in on it, why can’t she stay down there with her son?! They all in collusion for her coins.”

A third added, “Something is just not right, they accused him of stealing and he’s accusing them of stealing. This is just sad, praying for her.”

Hunter previously denied claims that he caused the TV personality’s Wells Fargo account to be frozen. He also denied charging $100,000 on her American Express card in 2021 without her permission and tried to cover it up.

Judge Sokoloff has not commented on Hunter’s remarks, stating that it’s inappropriate to speak on the “pending matter.”

Like many of her fans, Hunter believes his mother should be focusing solely on her recovery instead of working.