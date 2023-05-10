‘Neighbors Definitely Moving Out’: Rick Ross Moves Forward with Car Show Promotion Despite His Neighbors’ Attempt to Ax the Event

Rick Ross is currently preparing for his epic car and bike show at his Promise Land estate despite his neighbors’ dismay.

The “Diced Pineapples” rapper promoted his controversial event in a recent Instagram post, with a photo of himself on a Mongoose BMX bike in front of a black Lamborghini car.

Rick Ross continues promoting car show despite fans’ apprehensions (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

“June 3rd @rickrosscarshow,” Da Boss wrote. “Get your tickets now www.RickRossCarShow.com Performing Live : Gucci Mane and Rick Ross ( @laflare1017 ) Sponsored by @theslipperysoap.”

While several commenters confirmed their attendance for his show, a few brought up the people who live in his community, suggesting that they will be unhappy with the continuation of the annual affair.

“Neighbors definitely moving out now lol”

“This gonna be loud asf”



“Ross said ‘The neighbors never had a BOSS next door’”

Related: Rick Ross’ Promise Land Mansion Causes Havoc Again After His Neighbors File Petition to Shut Down His Upcoming Car Show

A few fans also mentioned rapper Lil Wayne, who was expected to perform at the highly anticipated event.

“What happened to lil wayne”



Although it is currently unclear why Ross had a change of performers, rapper Gucci Mane reposted a video of Ross talking about their live performance. He described the event as “the biggest car show of the year.”

Ross shared that some people are spending $25,000 to hold a spot on the front lawn of his 235-acre property.

“If you a boss, make boss moves,” he said in a clip from his Instagram story. “Ain’t no favors for no bosses.”

The backdrop to this preparation is the news that Rozay’s neighbors are unhappy with his decision to host another car show at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, just south of Atlanta.

Atlanta television station WSB reported that people who live near the music mogul fear this year’s show will cause traffic jams similar to those of his 2022 event.

THE 1st ANNUAL RICK ROSS CAR & BIKE SHOW 2022……..SO YOU KNOW 2023 IS GONNA EVEN MORE EPIC SO GET READY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6QRR3IcJoJ — Rickrosscarshow (@Rickrosscarsho1) May 25, 2022

Ross’ event is expected to draw in more than 6,000 people, as previously noted. This prompted his concerned neighbors to file a petition to cancel the show completely.

“Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised,” one neighbor told the board meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

Per Ross’ neighbors, his 2022 car and bike show unsettled some neighbors due to the overwhelmingly high amount of attendees.

“We feel locked out,” one homeowner suggested. “It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision.”

Some of the Ross’ neighbors plan to go on vacation on the weekend of June 3 to avoid any potential chaos.

In response to the critics, Ross said he’s not surprised at people trying to cancel the event. Despite his community’s concerns, it appears the “Biggest Boss” still is planning to host his car and bike show.