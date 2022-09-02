‘We’re Not Going to Act Like Everything Is Peaches and Cream’: Tammy Rivera Talks Working with Waka Flocka on ‘Waka & Tammy’ Amid Split and How Daughter Charlie Has Helped Her Heal

Season 3 of We TV’s “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” is upon us starring Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs, his estranged wife, Tammy Rivera, and his teen stepdaughter, Charlie. The world was first introduced to the “Grove St. Party” rapper in the late 2000s, but we first met Rivera on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2014 — the same year the couple eloped in a Georgia courthouse.

Viewers watched the Malphurs for seasons before completely moving on to We TV’s other hit series “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” The pair later explored their marital woes on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” in 2019. Now, in the third season of their own reality series, Waka and Rivera are going through another separation after months of speculations and rumors.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Waka Flocka, Charlie Rivera, and Tammy Rivera attend the WE tv “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” premiere event at Republic Lounge on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, Rivera opened up about navigating a separation on reality TV in the midst of helping her daughter heal through communication. Since leaving “Love & Hip Hop,” the multi-hyphenate has expanded her fashionable swimwear line to a storefront, embarked on a music career, and launched a new skin care line this year in June.

Tammy Rivera poses in the campaign for her skincare and beauty line, Beccare. @charliesangell/Instagram

When asked how she navigates her emotions with cameras around 24/7 while building an empire, Rivera said, “I just go day by day. You know me and Waka are not on bad times. We’re a really good friends. We co-parent I wouldn’t say very well, but we co-parent well.”

She said this season of “Waka and Tammy” will reveal more of their differences, which initially minimized her motivation to film. However, her main focus is now “living in peace and happiness.”

“It was more so because, honestly speaking, this season there was a lack of motivation in the beginning because we were going through something so personal with our separation. And I guess more so it was being able to let my guard down.”

The actress and singer acknowledged that fans have watched the “whole roller coaster ride of our life and our relationship and our family” for years prior to their separation. She said it was important for fans to see the “ups” and downs, adding “We’re not going to act like everything is peaches and cream. It is what it is.”

Rivera and Waka’s separation has also affected their daughter, Charlie, who has been in Waka’s life since she was 4 years old. The 36-year-old recently bought a car for Charlie’s 17th birthday in July. In the Aug. 18 premiere of “Waka & Tammy” Charlie reacted nonchalantly to news of their split during a discussion with her mother.

But in the episode that aired on Aug. 25, Charlie broke down during a therapy session about her parents’ relationship has affected her life.

“But I will say that I’ve learned a lot from Charlie, more so than I would say from any counselors. I’ve learned from Charlie just being able to listen and understand her,” said Rivera. “Because I think a lot of times we operate on what we’re taught and belief systems that were set up from our parents and our parents parents. You have to step outside of that and out of those traditions and be able to meet your children where they are and understand them on a different level. “

The “All My Kisses” singer said Charlie taught her how to communicate with her. Rivera also implied that she might have another child in the future.

“I think I’m a great mom, but I could be an even better mom,” she openly admitted. “You know, it’s no handbook, and I’m learning as I go. So the second time around, if there was to be a second time around, I’ll probably get it better.”

“Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on We TV.