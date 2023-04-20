‘Healed Tamar Is Stunning’: Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Her Mental Health Struggles While Sharing Why She Limits Her Alcohol Intake

Over the past few years, Tamar Braxton has prioritized her mental health. In doing so, she made sure to put a limit on how much alcohol she drinks.

As she continues to promote her new single, “Changed,” the former “Queens Court” reality star shared a vulnerable message with her Instagram fans about her relationship with alcohol.

Tamar Braxton explains why she limits her use of alcohol (Pictured: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“I actually don’t often get drunk,” she shared. “That’s a fun fact. Yeah, I don’t like to be out of control.”

Braxton acknowledged how far she’s come mentally, noting that she tends to stray away from the substance when she’s not in the best headspace.

“Because I’ve worked so hard on my mental health,” she said, “like when I’m like feeling like down and if I’m stressed about something. I have a lot of pressure, I don’t drink a lot. I don’t, because it doesn’t help.”

Related: Tamar Braxton Returns to Reality TV Years After Claiming the Pressures of the Shows Contributed to Her 2020 Suicide Attempt

She then explained in her caption what her new song is about, writing, “#Changed isn’t just about the negative aspects of a relationship but the positives in loving and honoring yourself. What are some ways that you take care of and protect yourself? #PositiveVibesOnly.”

While her comments section quickly filled with users who shared their own stories of self-love, there were several commenters applauding Braxton’s mental-health journey.

“Healed Tamar is stunning!!”



“I love the evolution of your self love!”



“Yes Tamar love yourself Tamar always put God first and pray. God knows your heart.i love you Tamar . Love, peace and happiness”

#Changed isn’t just about the negative aspects of a relationship but the positives in loving and honoring yourself. What are some ways that you take care of and protect yourself? 👀🥰 #PositiveVibesOnly #Changed available on all digital music platforms now 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/5ULWesqglL — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 19, 2023

Braxton faced a life-threatening incident in July 2020, after she reportedly attempted suicide. According to reports from The Blast, the “Celebrity Big Brother” winner was found unresponsive by her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso.

The outlet also wrote that she had been drinking while also taking an unknown amount of prescription pills.

Three months after the reported incident, she appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” and publicly addressed her experience for the first time since the alleged attempt.

“I was lying about how amazing I was doing,” the 46-year-old confessed. “I allowed the makeup and the hair to cover up everything that I was feeling.”

During the interview, Braxton also revealed that while other things played a factor in her action, unhappily filming her family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values,” on We TV as well as her one-season spin-off “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” heavily contributed to her spiraling.



“I already felt dead, I felt choked,” she told host Tamron Hall.

“It was about umm feeling like I could never be myself,” Braxton continued, “and being misunderstood, and having this stigma of the angry black woman all the time. And that’s not who I am. That’s not what I wanted to portray.”

The mom of one also mentioned that she and her family’s episode with Iyanla Vazant during season six of the reality show, “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” contributed to her mental breakdown.

In the episode, the inspirational speaker brought up the singer’s alleged sexual abuse that supposedly happened from the ages of six to 16.

“I never told anyone that,” Braxton said, before revealing that the allegations were true.

Now the “Love and War” songstress has made it a mission to be an advocate for the mental health of others, especially within the Black community.