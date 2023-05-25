‘They Have More Hits Than Nick’: Fans Clown Nick Cannon After He Claims Bruno Mars Has More Hits Than Beyoncé

Nick Cannon has his fans roasting the father of 12 after he claimed that “Uptown Funk” singer Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé.

The host of “The Masked Singer” made the claim during a recent episode of his podcast “The Daily Cannon” on May 22.

Cannon noted that Mars was a “fire” performer and he would rather see him perform than go to a Beyoncé show. However, after the “Celebrity Prank Wars” host claimed that Mars had more hit songs than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, his co-host Courtney Bee clapped back.

“Have you ever seen Bruno perform live? Fire, ‘cuz he has his whole crew on stage with him,” he said. “And they be doing the little dances. It feels very Morris Day & the Time age.”

“I could probably afford those tickets,” joked co-host Mason Moussette.

“Opposed to what other kinda tickets?” Cannon asked. “Taylor Swift. Beyoncé,” Moussette replied.

“No offense, but I would rather go to a Bruno Mars than a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift … Who got more hits?”

Bee promptly responded, Beyoncé, to which Cannon replied with doubt by asking, “Beyoncé got more hits than Bruno Mars?”

“BEYONCE,” Bee reiterated, before naming off a host of the recording artist’s songs.

“I’m a Beyoncé fan,” Cannon said, before Bee dared him to name a song from Mars. “I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hits.”

Cannon shared a clip of their exchange on Twitter with the caption, “Who has more HITS though…is it Beyonce or Bruno Mars?!”

While Mars is an impressive artist with major hits, he has won 15 Grammy Awards out of 31 nominations compared to the “Single Ladies” singer who has 32 Grammy Awards out of 88 nominations.

Critics wasted no time dragging Cannon after the clip was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram. Even fans who preferred to see Mars in concert over Beyoncé disagreed with Cannon and conceded that she has more hits songs than the “Just the Way You Are” singer.

“He can’t even name all his kids,” noted one fan. “Do we really take him seriously?”

“Don’t piss me off! And the glasses is making it worse.”

“Bruno Mars is fire, but they both got more hits than him. Bruno got 8 number 1s. Beyonce got 8 number 1s (not including her destiny child #1). Taylor for 9 number 1s. Bruno got 18 top 10 hits. Beyonce got 21 top 10 hits (not including her destiny child top 10s)Taylor got 40 top 10 hits. So wtf was nick cannon talking bout? He should’ve just left it at he prefer a Bruno concert.”

“Well we know they have more hits than nick.”

