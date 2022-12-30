‘I Will Remember Nick’s Voice Saying ‘It’s a Girl!’: Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Welcome Their Daughter, Halo, Making This Cannon’s 12th Child

Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott, following Scott’s sweet Instagram video Thursday, Dec. 28 announcing the birth of their new baby girl, Halo, on Dec. 14.

Scott uploaded a two-minute video showing Halo’s evolution from Scott’s belly into her newborn fleshliness.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott with Halo Cannon @itsalyssaemm/Instagram

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed [red heart],” Scott began to write.

The 29-year-old model and Cannon previously shared a baby boy named Zen together, however, heartbreak quickly found a way to seep through their baby boy’s birth celebration due to Zen getting diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer that would later take the infant’s life at just five months.

In Scott’s letter on Instagram, she made sure to mention her beloved son stating:

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday.”



Scott expressed that her son’s memory will live on in her forever, and continued to say, “I will remember Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,”



“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby

In another post celebrating her daughter’s birth, Halo is seen sleeping on a pillow with a bouquet of roses sitting above her tiny body.

“HI BABY !!” Scott wrote as her caption, with her photo receiving over 9,000 likes.

Halo Cannon (Pictured @itsalyssaemm/Instagram)

Congratulations flooded Scott’s comments section and fans mentioned how happy they were to see her be blessed with another bundle of joy.

“Another precious rainbow baby sent straight from heaven 💛✨ she’s beautiful! Congratulations.”

“Congratulations! She’s perfection in the sweetest bundle”

Cannon has yet to post anything about his daughter’s birth, but this makes the “Wild N Out” creator a father of 12.