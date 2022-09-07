‘A Rest Well Deserved’: Serena Williams Shows Fans How She Spent Her Weekend After Final Tennis Match

Serena Williams gave fans insight on what her weekend looked like after her very eventful final tennis matches during the U.S. Open following the reveal of her transition from tennis.

The 40-year-old was caught comfortably taking a snooze in her bed with a stuffed animal right next to her as a Moana blanket covered her body.

Serena Williams. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

“How was your weekend? This was mine..” She captioned the photo that received over 500,000 likes.

Fans of the four-time Olympic gold medalist praised her for all she’s done as a tennis player and stated she deserved to give her body some rest.

“A rest well deserved Queen with a very beautiful blanket”



“Rest Queen! Your crown is fully paid for and will shine forever! So much love, always”



“If there is anyone who deserves to rest, it’s you! Thank you for everything”

Williams recently performed in the U.S. Open, where she defeated Danka Kovinic in the first round and Anett Kontaveit in the second round before falling to Australian player AjlaTomljanovic in the third round.

According to Huffington Post, Williams’ match was the “most viewed tennis broadcast in ESPN history.”



The magazine stated, “Her [Serena] Friday match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City averages 4.2 million viewers.”

In early August, the tennis icon recently had a conversation with Vogue Magazine where she decided to say goodbye to her first love, professional tennis.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic.” She continued, “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

Williams’ legacy as one of the greatest athletes will go down in history. This chapter of her life may be closed, but it will never be forgotten.