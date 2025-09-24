‘No Divorce Yet Is Wild’: Papoose’s Anniversary Tribute to Claressa Shields Raises Eyebrows Ahead of His Decade-Long Marriage Mark with Remy Ma

Hip-hop’s most convoluted love rectangle just hit a milestone that has social media doing double takes and dropping commentary like confetti at a chaotic wedding reception.

Papoose and boxing champion Claressa Shields marked their first anniversary on Tuesday, with both lovers taking to Instagram to celebrate their romance in matching posts that dripped with affection and gratitude.

Papoose celebrated his one-year anniversary with boxer Claressa Shields while still legally married to estranged wife Remy Ma, sparking social media reactions about the messy timeline of his love life. (Photo: @papoose/Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper’s new relationship milestone comes just months before what would have been his 10th wedding anniversary with estranged wife Remy Ma on Dec. 17, creating a timeline that has fans raising eyebrows and cracking jokes about the peculiar timing of love and legal paperwork.

“Happy 1 year anniversary @papoose! 365 days of love with my favorite person,” Shields wrote on Instagram, accompanied by heart-eyed emojis and declarations of partnership.

She continued, “You’ve been my rock, guiding me through the ups and downs. Thanks for being my partner in crime, for the laughter, advice, and endless love. You’re one of a kind! Cheers to many more!”

Papoose echoed the sentiment with his own tribute, writing, “They say time flies when you’re having fun. Can’t believe it’s been 1 full year already. Happy 1 year anniversary to my diamond.”

The anniversary posts drew congratulations from celebrities, including actresses Niecy Nash and Eva Marcille, along with rappers Busta Rhymes and Nikki D, showing that despite the controversial circumstances surrounding their union, the couple has garnered support from entertainment industry peers.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the exchange, the reaction to the anniversary celebration revealed the public’s fascination with the messy timeline.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to a married man?” one person wrote, while another commented, “One year and no divorce yet is wild.”

One person offered an answer to those who were puzzled, writing, “All the divorce attorneys in America are busy.”

Some pushed back on the hoopla over the post, asking, “Why yall so worried about Divorce papers like this man WIFE didn’t get caught CHEATING ON HIM!!!!”

Another wrote, “Why yall mad at her for celebrating her relationship? Yes he’s married, and he’s living separated as is Remy. Yall didn’t say sh-t about her dating old boy, why are yall so selective with the outrage?”

Fans are not the only ones responding. The “Ante Up” rapper released a new track with Connie Diiamond called “Head Tap,” where she seems to diss the boxer.

“You number two and you mad I’m the one b—ch/ It ain’t my fault you a dusty and bum b—ch/ F—k I look like arguing with a dumb b—ch/ And why would I fight you when I got a gun, b—h,” she snapped, referencing their back-and-forth and Shields’ challenged to tangle with her in the ring.

Their relationship represents a dramatic shift from the narrative that once defined Papoose’s identity in hip-hop culture.

For nearly two decades, Papoose and Remy Ma embodied what many considered the gold standard of loyalty in hip-hop relationships.

Their love story became legendary when Papoose stood by Remy throughout her six-year prison sentence, visiting regularly and maintaining their bond publicly.

When she was released in 2014, they renewed their vows in a televised VH1 ceremony, cementing their status as representatives of enduring “Black Love” in the culture. Together, they built a family and wore their relationship like a crown of authenticity in an industry often criticized for superficial connections.

All them divorce rumors blogs been spreading about Remy Ma & Papoose for the past 3 months & YET that custom Black diamond wedding ring STILL on her hand & Papoose posted a photo yesterday & he STILL wearing his too. https://t.co/Ea2PP6Svsf pic.twitter.com/o3wnCQfStb — 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐘 𝐌𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@PETTIESTPREMY) September 27, 2023

However, cracks began appearing in their seemingly unshakeable foundation by 2023, when rumors surfaced about Remy’s alleged affair with former URL battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain. Many believed the two were in a relationship when she poached the rapper from Smack White’s team after he was signed there on a six-year contract.

Whispers gained credibility after many in the battle rap culture suggested Papoose knocked Easy out backstage at Remy’s “The Grudge Card” on her Chrome 23 battle rap league. For fans who had elevated the couple as proof that hip-hop love could survive anything, the speculation cut particularly deep.

The situation exploded when blogger Henny and later rapper John John Da Don dropped audio that featured the Philly rapper talking about his relationship with the “Conceited” artist and the scuffle with Pap in 2023.

By December 2024, things got more hectic when Remy released what she claimed were private text messages between Papoose and Shields, thrusting their marital tensions into social media drama.

Remy Ma reveals text messages that show Papoose and Claressa Shields are having an affair. pic.twitter.com/hP7a4ZjjeF — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 12, 2024

Remy positioned herself as the wronged party, calling out both Shields and her husband for their relationship. Papoose fired back by accusing Remy of long-term infidelity, creating a public war of receipts and accusations that dismantled their once-celebrated image.

The drama escalated further when Remy directly addressed Shields on Instagram, writing a lengthy post that referenced ages, timelines, and family dynamics in a way that seemed designed to paint the boxer as a homewrecker.

Fast-forward to May 2025, tensions between Papoose and Eazy the Block Captain reached a boiling point, with allegations of blackmail and recorded conversations surfacing that suggested manipulation and threats within the love triangle. The “Alphabetical Slaughter” emcee took to social media and played audio allegedly made by the Trenches owner.

Since all of the back-and-forth, the two have been seen all over the place, seemingly very much in love.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show, the couple discussed plans to get married one day.

Remy and Eazy also seem like they are just as in love.

Remy Ma post her unbothered good time with Eazy The Block Captain to shade Papoose and Claressa Shields. pic.twitter.com/2TfLb5pslz — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 24, 2025

As Papoose and Shields continue navigating their relationship under the public eye, their journey is a reminder that real-life love and hip-hop is actually messier than the actual show.