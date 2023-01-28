‘The Golden Child Is Growing Up’: Fans Can’t Believe How Big Remy Ma and Papoose’s Daughter Has Gotten

Fans can’t believe how big married rap icons Remy Ma and Papoose’s daughter has gotten.

Papoose shared a video onto Instagram showing himself, Remy, and their 4-year-old child, Reminisce MacKenzie Jr., out at dinner. In the video, Reminisce is seen enjoying a cup of ice cream before Remy kisses her cheek and opens her mouth for a scoop.

Papoose expressing how grateful he was to spend the holidays in his new home with his family. (Photo: @papoosepaposse/Instagram)

Reminisce didn’t hesitate to share with her mother, however, when Papoose asked if he could have some behind the camera he was met with a head shake from his daughter denying his request with a gentle “no.”

Papoose seemed to be in no way miffed at his daughter’s display of favoritism, as he showed in his caption how much he appreciates his wife’s relationship with Reminisce:

“Nothing tops a great mothers charm. Gotta love it! Went out to eat with my family. #blacklove @remyma @reminiscemackenzie”

Reminisce didn’t hesitate to share with her mother. (Screenshot @papoosepaposse/Instagram)

The New York native’s adorable video of his family had fans thinking about how quickly time has flown since Remy gave birth to Reminisce.

“The golden child [heart eyes] time flew”



“The golden child is growing up, so cute”



“Awww the golden baby, she’s getting so big [heart eyes]”

The precious toddler acquired her nickname as “the golden child” back when she was simply a baby. In an Instagram post from 2019, the “Lean Back” rapper explained why she and her partner of nearly 15 years and husband of six years, gave her that name.

Remy Ma, Papoose and The Golden Child being possessive over her father. pic.twitter.com/3NxOknN377 — hip hop (@hiphopbloggin) June 28, 2022

“People think I be exaggerating when I say she’s really #TheGoldenChild 🥇👶🏽 … never in my life have I seen a 4 month old do what she does. My baby says ‘hi,’” Remy wrote as part of her caption.

The rapper has also stated in the past that waking up next to her junior is “one of her proudest accomplishments.”

Remy and Papoose announced they were expecting in July 2018 after going through a miscarriage and fertility struggles. Their journey with tedious IVF treatments was documented on “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” while their experience with preparing for Reminisce’s arrival was documented on their own spin-off show, “Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies,” which lasted one season.

In addition to their Golden Child, who reportedly calls the shots, according to Remy, Papoose has three more children; 26-year-old Dejanae Mackie, 23-year-old Shamele Mackie and 22-year-old Destiny. Remy also has a son prior to her relationship with Papoose, 22-year-old Jayson.