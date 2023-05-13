‘Just In Time for Mother’s Day’: Shamea Morton’s Newborn Daughter Graduates from NICU After Spending Nearly Three Months In Hospital

Reality star Shamea Morton received an early Mother’s Day and Birthday gift after her second daughter, Shiloh, was recently discharged from the NICU.

The newborn has been in a hospital for nearly three months due to her inability to breathe on her own.

Today is also Morton’s birthday, but most fans are rejoicing over the incredible news the 41-year-old revealed via Instagram earlier this week. In a video, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum can be seen with her 4-year-old daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, as they walk into the hospital.

Shamea Morton reveals newborn daughter has been released from NICU. (Photo: @shameamorton/Instagram)

Throughout her recording, Morton is captured signing some paperwork, rolling her daughter to the car in a stroller, and waving goodbye to those in the hospital. The one-minute and 20-second video ends with Shiloh in the arms of Morton’s mother as she sat in a rocking chair inside the baby girl’s nursery.

“Hey Bestfriends,” Morton wrote on May 9. “MY SWEET SHILOH IS OFFICIALLY HOME!!!! #NICUgraduate We were discharged this time yesterday from #scottishhrite #choe. I’m OVERJOYED.”

She continued, “@princesshya has finally met her sister. Thanks for all of the love y’all have shown me and my family on this journey. I’m forever grateful! One Mo time GOD IS GOOD ! Oh and the docs and nurses @childrensatl #choanalatresia #craniosynostosis #choanalstenosis”

Morton’s comment section overflowed with well-wishes from fans and from some of her “RHOA” sisters.

“This makes me sooo happy,” wrote Cynthia Bailey. “Thank God your little angel is home!”



Kandi Burruss also penned, “Yay!!!!! This is awesome! God is good!”



“Strong girl how lucky she is,” added Kenya Moore.

Morton’s on-screen and off-screen bestie, Porsha Williams, also entered the comment section, writing, “omg thank you Lord! you all are glowing.”

Several fans left messages welcoming Shiloh home, adding that this was the perfect Mother’s Day gift for Morton.

“Praise God she is home so Beautiful in time for mother’s day.”



“Welcome home baby Shiloh!!!!!!!!! Praise God for his healing and may he continue to be with you daily.”

“Just in time for Mother’s Day and your Birthday! This makes me overjoyed.”

Since her birth on Feb. 14, baby Shiloh had spent her first months in the hospital, and Morton has made sure to keep fans updated throughout this entire journey.

The radio host shares both of her daughters with her husband and businessman, Gerald Mwangi. While Morton naturally gave birth to her older daughter, Shiloh was born through surrogacy.

Morton’s surrogate also happens to be Shadina Blunt — the same woman who carried Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s youngest daughter, Blaze.