‘She’s Getting Bigger and Stronger’: Shamea Morton Shares Sweet Hospital Video of Her Daughter Shiloh Two Months After the Newborn Was Placed In the NICU

Shamea Morton fans have sent her words of encouragement after the reality star revealed that her youngest daughter, Shiloh, spent her first Easter in the hospital.

A few days ago, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum showed viewers that her holiday consisted of a fun trip to the White House, an Easter egg hunt at her sister’s house, and an emotional visit to the hospital where her infant child still resides.

Though Shiloh may not have been able to go outside, Morton made sure to bring Easter to the 2-month-old.

Shamea Morton shows fans how her infant daughter celebrated her first Easter. (Photos: @shameamorton/Instagram)

In a heartfelt video uploaded on the 40-year-old’s Instagram page, fans can see a decorative hospital room filled with cupcakes and plastic Easter eggs inside of a basket.

Shiloh was put in an adorable baby blue dress that was bigger than her body while a cute headband with tiny bunny ears wrapped around her head.

The tiny tot was also seen in a cute onesie that read “My first Easter.”



It seemed as if Morton had just come from an event because her face was painted as a bunny while she held her child and posed beside her.

Meanwhile, “I Still Have You” by Smokie Norful played in the background of the video, which added an extra layer to her emotional message.

“Oh what I would give to have my entire family together today,” she wrote. “But thanking God for the opportunity to celebrate with my sweet Shiloh in spite of it all. I think we made the best of it. Happy Resurrection.”

Not only did fans send over their prayers and well-wishes, but a few attempted to look on the brighter side by noting how much Shiloh has grown since she was first placed in the NICU.

“When is she going home she’s getting so big”



“She’s coming along beautifully and before you know it she’s going to be home!”



“Happy Easter sweet girl. She’s getting bigger and stronger”



Morton’s best friend and fellow “RHOA” co-star Porsha Williams penned a sweet message for her niece, writing, “awe pooh so beautiful Love you Shiloh.”

Porsha and Shamea singing The National Anthem at a major sporting event was just not something I saw coming this year😭 pic.twitter.com/S8MevtCF1F — Phat Rabbit Healer🙏🏽 (@KameronRaji) December 3, 2022

Shiloh had the opportunity to meet her “Tee Tee” in March after Williams made a visit to the hospital. The newborn baby has been in the hospital ever since her birth on Valentine’s Day.

Morton has been keeping her fans updated throughout this journey. In a lengthy Instagram post from February, she revealed that her child was put on a ventilator after suffering from breathing issues.

At just a few weeks old, Shiloh underwent surgery on the tissue that blocked her nasal passage.

In addition to Shiloh, Morton also has a 4-year-old daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi. Though she shares both girls with her husband, Gerald Mwangi, Morton gave birth to Shya, while Shiloh was born through surrogacy.