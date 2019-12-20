‘She Looks Like…:’ Kandi Burruss Gives First Glimpse of Baby Blaze, Fans Can’t Decide Who She Favors the Most

It’s crazy to think that a month has already flown by since Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker welcomed their second child, daughter Blaze, into the world.

Since her birth, via surrogacy, Blaze has melted hearts in photos showing the love and admiration her big brother Ace already has for her. Now for the first time the world has a full glimpse at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s newest bundle of joy.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss debuts newborn daughter Blaze Tucker to the world. @kandi/Instagram

“She looks like Riley 🥰”

“She looks like Ace 😍”

“Beautiful she looks like you Kandi 😘”

While the jury may be hung on who Blaze officially looks like, fans were all in agreement that the youngest Burruss-Tucker child is simply beautiful.

“OMG she’s a beauty 😘💜”

“She is absolutely perfect and precious.”

“Awwww she’s so beautiful 😍”

Songstress Burruss made it known that she wanted to use her and Tucker’s remaining two embryos from her IVF process during season 11.

“I don’t feel right just leaving them in the freezer,” said Burruss during an episode.

The Old Lady Gang restaurant owners announced in November 2018 they found a surrogate and would be welcoming a new addition to the family. Burruss and Tucker both have daughters from previous relationships — 17-year-old Riley Burruss and 23-year-old Kaela Tucker.

Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss, surrogate Shadina Blunt and OB/GYN Dr. Jackie Walters pose for a photo after the birth of Blaze Tucker. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Since Blaze’s birth, Burruss has been outspoken on the relationship she shares with her surrogate Shadina Blunt.

“I definitely feel like I gained a new friend,” wrote Burruss on Instagram of her relationship with Blunt. “It was team work getting Blaze Tucker here.”

Fans flooded the couple with love and support in their journey to bring another child into the world, even though it was not through a traditionally accepted method.

“That was very gracious of her to serve as a surrogate 🖤”

“Anyone that can do such a beautiful thing is a beautiful person”