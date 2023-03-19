‘Perfect Eyebrows Like Moma and TeeTee’: Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Photos with Shamea Morton’s Newborn Daughter After Meeting Her for the First Time 

Porsha Williams is the definition of a true ride-or-die friend.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared a montage of photos from her hospital visit with Shamea Morton and her newborn daughter, Shiloh, earlier this week.

Shiloh has been in the hospital since she was born on Valentine’s Day, undergoing surgery.

“Went to see my baby momma today @shameamorton! Omg baby Shiloh so cute and cuddly I didn’t want to put her down!” Williams wrote in her caption on Instagram on March 16.

Porsha Williams (left) visits her good friend Shamea Morton and her newborn daughter (right, holding baby) in the hospital. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram.)

“Tee tee love you pooh bear can’t wait for you to come home! I told Shamea i’m ready to braid and put beads in all that hair as soon as she come home #PrayersForShiloh,” she concluded.

Williams’ photo received over 211,000 likes with over 1,000 comments from fans who admired her and Morton’s friendship.

“I love this friendship so much, I hope Shiloh gets to go home soon. Sending all the love and prayers/”



“Aww… this is so precious and Shiloh we’re still praying for you sweetie. Adorbs.”



“Baby Shiloh is already a diva with the perfect eyebrows like Moma and TeeTee. She’s so precious. #prayersforshiloh.”

In February, Morton, who was also a cast member on “RHOA,” revealed that her daughter suffered from breathing issues and needed to be put on a ventilator.



Shiloh also endured an intense surgery while only a few weeks old. However, things have started to look up after Morton gave her Instagram followers a positive report on her second daughter’s progress.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, Morton said that her baby no longer needed tubes in her throat because the doctor “drilled through the tissue and bone that was completely blocking her nasal passages.”

‘RHOA’ star Shamea Morton gives update on newborn daughter’s surgery https://t.co/LzGgM7AwSl pic.twitter.com/GNJyJ2FY2n — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2023

Shiloh was born through surrogacy from Shadina Blunt, who also carried Kandi Burruss’ youngest daughter, Blaze Tucker.

In addition to Shiloh, Morton also has a 4-year-old daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, who was carried to term by Morton herself.

Shamea Morton from RHOA is such an underrated beauty. She and her little princess are just gorgeous. 😍 pic.twitter.com/QnkDCCeg3a — Vitae Summa Brevis (@VitaeBrevis1) December 21, 2021

Morton shares her two daughters with her husband, Gerald Mwangi, who she married during “RHOA” season 10.

During that season, Morton and Williams’ relationship faced a roadblock after the “GoNaked Hair” founder revealed that she couldn’t attend her friend’s wedding due to an alleged health condition.

According to Williams, she “physically can’t do it in coach,” however, Burruss was not buying her excuse.

“Porsha has dogged Shamea out, treated her like s–t and now she doesn’t even want to go to the girl’s wedding,” Burruss said in her confession, “do you really need her as your friend?”

While Williams’ loyalty to Morton has been heavily questioned in the past, it looks like the two ladies have withstood all of the turmoil that has come their way.