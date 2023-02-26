‘She’s In Her Mommy’s Arms’: ‘RHOA’ Alum Shamea Morton Gives ‘Praise Report’ On Newborn Daughter’s Surgery After She Was Placed on Ventilator for Breathing Issues

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton gave her Instagram followers an update on her newborn daughter, and things are looking upward! A few weeks ago, the 40-year-old actress revealed that her daughter faced breathing issues after her birth — via surrogacy — and needed surgery.

“Hey Bestfriends! I have a praise report! Shiloh’s 1st surgery went well @childrensatl @breathe_ez_md is AMAZING,” Morton wrote for her Instagram Reel that showed her daughter’s process.

“I just thank God for her. She drilled through the tissue and bone that was completely blocking her nasal passages! Shiloh now has stents in her nose but she’s been extubated (no more tubes in her throat). She now has a nasal cannula and she’s in her mommy’s arms!”

Shamea Morton shares update on infant daughter’s surgery. @shameamorton/Instagram





Morton concluded, “Giving God the praise for this victory! We will know how successful it was once the stents are removed.”

The reality star’s post received over 160,000 plays, over 35,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments filled with words of exultation for the positive information.

Morton’s former “RHOA” co-stars even commented on her post and sent over positive affirmations.

Cynthia Bailey wrote, “Praise God,” while Kenya Moore commented, “Told you!!! [praying hands]”

Sheree Whitfield also commented stating, “God is good.”

On Feb. 16, Morton announced that her daughter, Shiloh, was born on Valentine’s Day at 35 weeks. Morton shares Shiloh with her businessman husband, Gerald Mwangi.

The two have been married for nearly six years and also have a 4-year-old daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, who was born naturally.

While the birth of their second child was a joyous time, fear struck Morton after her newborn began struggling to breathe.

Shiloh’s inability to breathe on her own grew so acute that she needed to be put on “100% oxygen,” explained Morton in an Instagram post.

Morton shared that this was one of the scariest experiences she’s been through, writing, “I’ve been a mess, heart palpitations, anxiety etc… but Shiloh is a fighter.” Morton knows her baby well already, because, from the looks of things, a fighter she is.

It seems as if Shiloh isn’t the only one who has to fight for her life. Just before the infant was born Morton’s surrogate, Shadina Blunt, revealed that she has breast cancer.

“My life is consumed with my family, running my businesses, traveling and giving myself to others where needed,” Blunt shared in a lengthy post on Instagram.

While Blunt noted that the news was unexpected, she also said that she’s a fighter who won’t allow this roadblock to hinder her happiness.

“Every day might not be a great day, but I’ll keep this smile as much as I can,” she wrote.

Blunt also happens to have been “RHOA” alum Kandi Burruss’ surrogate back in 2019 for her and Todd’s daughter, Blaze Tucker.