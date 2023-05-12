‘That Man Treating Her Right!’: Lori Harvey Shows Off Her ‘Snatcheddddd’ Figure, Fans Say She Looks ‘Happy and Healthy’

Lori Harvey effortlessly pulls off the chicest ensembles that make fans drool in adoration, and her latest outfit is no different.

The model secured an invitation to Chanel’s Cruise 2023/2024 show in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week.

Lori Harvey pops out in a chic Chanel ensemble. (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

In various images shared on her Instagram page on May 9, the 26-year-old can be seen wearing a white A-line Chanel mini-knit dress with black lining featured along her neckline, hemline and pockets. A pearl belt was wrapped around Harvey’s waist with Chanel pendants falling onto her right pocket.

She layered her preppy apparel with a cropped black tweed jacket from Chanel’s 2022 Cruise collection and added gold, black and white Chanel bangles and bracelets around her wrists. The SKN by LH founder opted for black-and-white square stud earrings as her jet-black hair was sleekly styled with a side part.

Harvey’s old-money aesthetic carried all the way down to her leather mini clutch and a pair of white Chanel flats on her feet. Her family’s fashion stylist Elly Karamoh can be credited for pulling together Harvey’s luxurious outfit.

The socialite topped her look off with a soft glam of bright pink blush to radiantly highlight her cheekbones along with a glossy nude lip.

“Chanel Cruise 23/24,” she wrote as her Instagram caption, “@chanelofficial thank you for having me.”



Though the number of likes behind her elegant photos is currently hidden, the post did receive more than 700 comments from those mesmerized by Harvey’s carousel of images, noting how snatched she looked.

“Snatcheddddd as usual”



“Classic and timeless beauty”

“Such a beauty. This photo looks like a throw back from the 60s. Gorgeous.”

Lori Harvey at the Chanel Cruise show. pic.twitter.com/QUa8Wk4CDj — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) May 10, 2023

Harvey’s post was shared on the Instagram page of @theybf_daily, whose comments section also compared her look to the ’60s.

“Yes 60s chic! Witcho bob!”



“Lori look happy and healthy. That man treating her right! Yasss Lori!”

For the past six months, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey has been linked romantically to Damson Idris. After making their relationship public earlier this year, the couple has racked up thousands of fans eagerly waiting for them to drop another cuffing photo or video.

They became Instagram official in January after the “Snowfall” actor wrote a touching message for his lady on her 26th birthday.

Last month, the pair shared a series of photos from their vacation to Turks & Caicos. Harvey uploaded several snapshots of herself in a bikini, lounging on the beach, including one flick with the “Snowfall” actor.

Before Idris, Harvey found herself in a high-profile relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The once-beloved couple dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in June 2022.