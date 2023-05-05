Black & Streaming: From ‘Till’ to the New Season of ‘RHOA’: Here Are 10 Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

April showers bring May flowers and a new month of movie and television releases for this week’s “What to Watch” list.

Between historical documentaries and new reality series, this week’s list has something for every movie or binge watcher.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back like it never left, and it brought drama with it. Season 15 will feature Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton and more, as well as introduce a few new ladies to the franchise.

There’s tension between the ladies, but also with some of their men. Kenya Moore is still going through her years’-long divorce from Marc Daly. Meanwhile, Drew Sidora is in the early stages of her separation from Ralph Pittman. There’s even more drama between Marlo and Kandi, but fans are unsure of how it began this season.

(L-R Top) Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Keyna Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw; India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte; and Jayln Hill and Danielle Deadwyler as Emmitt Till and Mamie Till-Bradley. (Photos: @shereewhitfield/Instagram; @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram, @tillmovie/Instagram.)

But if you enjoyed Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series, you’ll enjoy the ravishing prequel “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” It takes fans back in time to the 1760s when then-Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the first Black queen of England, is shipped from her home on the continent to Great Britain.

History buffs will enjoy the movie “Till,” which tells the story of Emmitt Till’s mother, Mamie, an educator and activist who fought for justice after her son was murdered in 1955.

Meanwhile, in “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq has to “sacrifice” someone from his team after finding out the Feds are preparing a Rico case against him and his colleagues.

And if you’re looking for an exploratory show to learn about culture and food, enjoy “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” as the accomplished author travels around the world learning about different backgrounds with the help of a few celebrity friends.

Check out this week’s new list of movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Amazon Prime

Till (2022) The second recalling of this story after the miniseries “Women of the Movement” dives deep into the murder of Emmett Till from his mother’s perspective, Mama Till-Mobley. It explores her relentless pursuit in seeking justice for her 14-year-old son, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed after a group of white people accused him of whistling at a white woman.

Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me (2023) Aisha Tyler joined this thriller in a leading role as Jules, the journalist and childhood best friend of Jennifer Garner’s character Hannah. The series is adapted from Laura Dave’s bestselling novel of the same title.

Silo (2023) Jennifer Hudson’s rumored boo Common stars in the sci-fi film as Sims, who becomes somewhat of a rival to Rebecca Ferguson’s character, Juliette. He is the head of the judicial system and wants things to be kept the way they have always been. According to the series description, “In a ruined and toxic future, a community exists in a giant underground silo that plunges hundreds of stories deep; there, people live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” The series, also starring David Oyelowo and Rashida Jones, shares new episodes every Friday.

Hulu

Dear Mama (2023) Fans are raving about this groundbreaking series that examines how 17-year-old Tupac Shakur navigated through school, poverty and family issues while growing up in a creative and expressive environment. It takes a deep dive into the late rapper’s relationship with his mother, Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur. A new episode airs Friday, May 5 at 10 p.m. EST on FX and the next day on Hulu.

Tupac’s Dear Mama documentary on FX deserves all the awards, the story of how Tupac played Dear Mama for the first time felt like a movie script pic.twitter.com/GlgEeHTq0n — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 29, 2023

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (2023) Season two of Padma Lakshmi’s cooking series takes a deep dive into different food cultures around the world, from indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals. The award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer will explore and tell stories about humanity, identity and belonging to a culture with a rich food background. Midway through the season, fans will enjoy an episode dedicated to Nigerian food when Lakshmi travels to Houston, Texas, which is home to the largest Nigerian population in the U.S. She recruited Nigerian actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, who takes her to different spots for Nigerian food like Beef Suya, bole, fufu and other delightful dishes.

HBO Max

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed (2023) In the documentary from comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell, kids and their families are given the safe space to express how they feel about their mixed race, as well as the joys and struggles of growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, including his own. It features thoughtful conversations about how multiracial families navigate in today’s society.

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) The highly anticipated fictional series from Shonda Rhimes tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George started a great love story in a world inherited by characters from the famous “Bridgerton” series.

India Amarteifio is the perfect Queen Charlotte — here's how they discovered her pic.twitter.com/7lrlHarSJE — Netflix (@netflix) May 5, 2023

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this film starring Sanaa Lathan, Kathy Bates, Taraji P. Henson, Robin Givens, Rockmond Dunbar and more. In this family drama, two families from different social classes and different walks of life learn to work together to understand money and power will only go so far.

Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2023) The ladies of “RHOA” are back, and there’s plenty of drama between the cast, Drew Sidora’s divorce filing, and Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield introducing their new men. Miss Marlo Hampton has been coming for Kandi “Keep a Bag” Burruss in her recent interviews. Fans finally will see how their beef unfolds this season, as well as new cast members Monyetta Shaw and Courtney Rhodes. Season 15 premieres on May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Starz