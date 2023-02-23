‘He Wasted Your Time Before He Will Do It Again’: Fans Warn Ashanti About Dating Nelly After Singer is Reportedly Caught Wearing ‘His Chain’

Fans of Nelly and Ashanti suspect the former couple has reignited their romantic flame 10 years after deciding to go their separate ways. After meeting in 2003, the pair dated on and off for 10 years until permanently calling it quits in 2013.

A Nelly and Ashanti fan page by the name @fanmode2022 shared photos of the pair in matching necklaces last week. Ashanti herself wore a thick Cuban link chain around her neck, paired with other silver necklaces toppling over it.

Fans were able to notice the “Foolish” singer’s chain looked rather similar to a chain frequently worn by her former boo.

“They not slick,” the fan page wrote in the caption.

Ashanti and Nelly seemingly wearing similar chains. (Pictured: @fanmode2022/Instagram)

In both images, Nelly and Ashanti wore black shirts with a Cuban link chain. While it’s unclear when the “Dilemma” rapper posted his photo, fans began to speculate that the former “it” couple was quietly making a comeback.

When the photos began circulating online, many shared mixed emotions surrounding the possibility of Ashanti and Nelly picking up where they left off.

“Girl he wasted your time before he will do it again… they do look good together though, but no.”



“Chile soulmates are a thing.”



“She’s in his chain. I liked them together but sometimes it’s best to leave people in your past.”

Though neither of the Grammy Award-winning artists has addressed whether they are giving their relationship another try, they’ve had a few run-ins over the past few months.

Nelly and Ashanti were recently spotted out clubbing after their latest concert in Nashville, Tennessee, in early February. Back in December 2022, they reunited on stage at a Christmas concert in Glendale, Arizona.

Their steamy performance made social media hot with fans’ hopes for them to give their relationship another try.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night



(Via: @mhorta33/IG) pic.twitter.com/OoUXpaO0P4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

Nelly and Ashanti began dating at the peak of both of their music careers. In 2008, they collaborated on the track “Body On Me,” which peaked at the number 42 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.

After spending a decade together, the two separated without publicly revealing why their relationship didn’t work out.

Ashanti said during a 2015 interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show” that she was “betrayed,” but has not shared much since then.

After their breakup, the two kept their distance but reconciled for the first time during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s “Verzuz” battle in September 2021. During an Instagram Live with the two New York rappers, Ashanti recounted her reunion with Nelly and called it unexpected.



“I haven’t seen him or spoken to him, since we broke up,” she said, “so I didn’t know what to expect.”

At the time, Ashanti revealed to her musical colleagues that she was seeing someone. Fans speculated she was dating a mystery man she took photos with on vacation, whom she later revealed was a “manager” at the restaurant she visited.

Nelly was also dating reality star Shantel Jackson for six years until they broke up in 2021. Yet, there have been no reports of his connection to other women. This means the opportunity for Nelly to smoothly step in as Ashanti’s man could still exist.

When previously asked about her dating life, Ashanti said, “My relationship status is definitely complicated.” The verdict on whether both Ashanti and Nelly are currently single still remains. But many of their fans are hoping for a reunion.