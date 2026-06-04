‘Good Gawd’: Ashanti Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Post-Baby Body In New Bikini Video That Has Speechless Fans Zooming In

Suns out, buns out. R&B singer Ashanti has just proven yet again why she’s the “Queen of Vacations.”

The 45-year-old a regular jet-setter who mixed work and fun while performing R&B classics like “Happy,” “Foolish” and “Rock Wit U” on stages around the globe.

But these days her biggest audience is online or right at home with her family.

R&B singer Ashanti turned heads with her jaw-dropping snapback nearly two years after giving birth to her first child with husband Nelly. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Ashanti and Nelly originally dated for a decade until 2013, then rekindled their romance in late 2023.

They quietly got married on Dec. 27 of that year in Nelly’s hometown, St. Louis County, Missouri.

Seven months later, they welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024.

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On June 2, Ashanti shared a late photo dump of her April experiences.

She got her nails done before a trip out of the country with her sister, Kenashia Douglas, and enjoyed a solo drink at a bar by the water.

Other images show an Easter basket for her son and his personal potty, hinting that she and Nelly are currently potty training.

Nelly was seen in a few clips from date night, lounging in bed and running to take pictures at a kids’ event.

However, Ashanti’s followers only focused on one video that highlighted her much curvier physique, zooming in on her mommy snapback.

Several video clips show the “Body On Me” singer in a pink bikini set with her hair pulled back.

Many couldn’t get over the slo-mo visual of Ashanti and her sister running along the beach.

“Snapback is insane she look tf good,” noted one Hollywood Unlocked follower. Another supporter said, “It must be jelly cause jam don’t shake Good Gawd!”

A third person added, “Her and her little sister stay in a bikini on somebody’s beach somewhere.”

It’s unclear what island Ashanti and her sister were settled on.

But it didn’t matter once fans began pointing the finger at Nelly, wondering if he realizes one thing about his wife: “She’s always on vacation.”

“This girl is fioneee. I know Nelly be thanking the Lord every night that she took him back lol,” exclaimed one person. Another, “THAT’S WHY NELLY BE SMILIN FOR NO REASONS!!!!!”

However, as much as Ashanti shares footage from her whimsical vacations, concerts, or ’90s sing-alongs with Nelly, she has never shown their baby boy’s face.

“So we can’t see how handsome & cute our lil nephew is?? Ashanti, that’s not fair,” blasted one of her followers.

After rekindling their romance in 2023, Ashanti and Nelly quickly went from longtime exes to husband and wife and new parents.

Since getting back together, the former Murder Inc. princess has balanced her music career with family life, often sharing glimpses of vacations, romantic getaways, and quiet moments at home.

Much of her focus now centers on spending time with Nelly and raising their son as the couple embraces a new chapter years after their original breakup.













