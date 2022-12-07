Ashanti and Nelly’s ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wishing for the Former Flames to Reconcile

The chemistry between Nelly and Ashanti was undeniable during their “Body On Me” performance on Sunday Dec. 4, 2022.

Ashanti, Nelly. (Photos: @ashanti/Instagram, @nelly/Instagram)

The duo was a part of Power 98.3 and Power 96.1’s combined “Under the Mistletoe” concert in Glendale, Arizona, which also featured artists such as Ja Rule, Ying Yang Twins, Lil Jon, and more hit-making stars.

However, it was Nelly and Ashanti’s spicy act that became the talk of social media.

Ashanti wore a pink bodysuit with knee-high boots to match as she sashayed herself on stage around Nelly, who rocked an all white ensemble with silver chains around his neck.

The “Foolish” singer’s dance moves seemingly had her ex-boo in a trance, because his eyes stayed on her the entire time. Wherever she walked, Nelly’s eye’s followed and shortly after, so did his body.

A video of them dancing with one another as they performed their classic 2008 hit went viral on Twitter, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement of wishing for the once power couple to soon romantically reunite and become an item again.

“I need chemistry like this, Nelly and Ashanti.”

I need chemistry like this 🤧😩😩😩💙 Nelly and Ashanti

pic.twitter.com/GS8jmbnYjh — Chaderneè IV (@TweetinoutheBlu) December 6, 2022

“Look at my ship Nelly and Ashanti Get back together already i’m smiling as hard as Nelly watching this.”

Look at my ship Nelly and Ashanti 😍😍 Get back together already 🔥🔥 i’m smiling as hard as Nelly watching this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z9wrMLb8c1 — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) December 5, 2022

“The way Nelly & Ashanti still love each other! Like why are y’all playing games?! We not getting no younger, you might as well do it.”

The way Nelly & Ashanti still love each other! Like why are yall playing games?! We not getting no younger, you might as well do it 🤣🤣 — 🤎✨️Juicy Cozy Gworl ✨️🤎 (@TessyB) December 6, 2022

“Nelly was all over Ashanti like a kid in a candy store. He want that old thing back.”

Nelly was all over Ashanti like a kid in a candy store. He want that old thing back 👀 https://t.co/ZWOuL0qD01 — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) December 5, 2022

Nelly and Ashanti were together for over a decade after meeting at a Grammy Awards press conference in 2003. Although they were on and off, their relationship reached power couple status and obviously some fans are still holding onto hope in seeing them reconcile.

While hopes may be high, Ashanti previously shut down any possibilities of a romance with Nelly during an Instagram Live with rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule after the two rappers’ 2021 “Verzuz” battle reunited Ashanti and Nelly for the first time following their final breakup back in 2014.

When she was asked if there was something still there between the two, Ashanti replied, “Stop playing with me, Ja,” and admitted to being in a relationship with a mystery man.

It looks as if Ashanti is single as of now, so who knows what the future has in store for the former flames.