‘All of This Over Child Support…’:  Tyrese Goes on Rant as He Calls on Ben Crump and Martin Luther King III for Support to Remove ‘Racist Judge’ In Custody Battle, Seeks to Lower Monthly $10K Child Support

Tyrese Gibson is back on his social media rants, and this time he’s complaining about the child support money that he was ordered to pay his second ex-wife Samantha Lee. The former couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson.

During a clip of his recent rant on Instagram Live, the R&B singer name dropped renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, the former mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III, asking them to join him at the courthouse, as he’s unhappy with the judge who ordered him to pay child support for his second child.

Los Angeles, California – March 30: Tyrese Gibson attends the “Morbius” Fan Special Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The 44-year-old didn’t specify in the circulating clip exactly what he wanted all three men to do, but he asked for them to join him. Gibson furthered his statement by speaking on what he wants to happen with the judge who ordered him to pay $10,690 in child support back in September.

“And I want this man to do exactly what he’s there to do on that bench, according to the law.” He added, “I’m going to ask all of the other judges, anybody who can step in and help me out, to do a specific a review, pull up all the transcripts for every father that Judge Farmer has ever had to be on the bench for and I want you to pull up the transcripts and really pick up and point out his conduct.”

Related: Tyrese Reportedly Has to Pay Estranged Wife $10K in Child Support Payments, Fans Brace His ‘Crazy Posts’

Gibson also said that in court he would discuss Samantha’s “motion for contempt,” “special masters motion for contempt” along with “Samantha’s motion for attorney’s fees” and his “motion for attorney’s fees.”

He continued further calling out the judge on his case, Kevin M. Farmer of Fulton County Superior Court. Gibson said he tried to have Farmer removed over “his conduct and his unprofessionalism.” He also alleges the judge called Samantha out of her name.

“WE HAVE A RACIST JUDGE IN ATLANTA WHO CALLED MY EX WIFE AND THE MOTHER OF MY CHILD A B——” Gibson wrote in the caption. “We tried to get him thrown off the bench…. They kept him on and not only THAT?? They just put him BACK ON MY CASE…..”

#Tyrese calls on help of Black leaders after being ordered to pay $10k a month in child support, accusing Judge Kevin Farmer of being racist pic.twitter.com/RInT1ZEcAT — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 23, 2023

As the clip from Gibson’s rant circulated online, fans shared a variety of mixed emotions, from many who talked about his outfit to those critiquing his comments.

“What in the Million Baby Daddy March is goin on here”

“It’s the ‘woke’ ensemble fa me”

“All of this over child support”

“10k ain’t even a lot of money for a man of his stature- I spend more than that a month on bottles & cloths – so I know me fast & the furious got it!”

The judge scolded Gibson in court last September when Gibson dished out a bit of sarcasm to Samantha’s lawyer after he’d called out the “Fast and Furious” star over his finances. Tyrese had claimed he was not in a good place financially, but said he made more than $2 million in 2018.

Gibson tried to hit back, saying, “I don’t do the CFO thing. Here’s a question to you, smart person.” Before he could finish his sentence, the judge cut him off. “You don’t ask questions,” he yelled. “That’s not how this works,” he said, before calling for a break.

At the end of the case, when the judge ordered the “Baby Boy” actor to pay $10,690 a month in child support, he told Gibson, “This is not a punishment for you, Mr. Gibson. It’s not and you’re going to see the dividends it pays in your child. And man put that money where it belongs, in the child.”

He also advised both Gibson and Lee to “minimize the effects of this hurt” for their daughter.

Gibson also is to split the costs of child care and school with his ex. He’s also required to maintain his health insurance policy.

In addition to child support for his younger child, Gibson reportedly also pays $10,690 a month in child support for his 15-year-old daughter Shayla, whom he shares with his first wife, Norma Mitchell.