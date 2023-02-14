Tyrese Says He Needs a ‘Cocktail’ After an Emotional Day of Being Dropped from His Label on the One-Year Anniversary of His Mother’s Death

Tyrese Gibson is having a pretty rough Valentine’s Day. The 44-year-old singer went on Instagram and showed fans that he was dropped from his music label, Voltron Recordz, on the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson. His mother died after a long fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

In his lengthy caption, Gibson explained all of the tragic events that have taken place on Feb. 14.

“My Label just dropped me on the same day my mother passed! [heartbreak emoji],” Gibson wrote on top of a copy of what he’s shared as a termination agreement.

“Today my mother transitioned of all days on Valentine’s Day last year 2022… Same year my father died [REGGIE ANDREWS LOCKE SAINTS Father figure…”

He also mentioned that today was also the anniversary of his wedding to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, in 2017.



Gibson continued, “Just so happens to be the same day that I got married to Samantha… Still to this day I have no clue as to why she filed for divorce.. Just so happened to be the same day that I just got dropped from my label…. Imagine that?”

After four years of marriage, Lee filed for divorce from the “Fast 7 Furious” star in 2020. They share one daughter, Soraya. The “Waist Deep” actor expressed that he couldn’t even take his child to school like he initially planned to because his emotions were all over the place.

He then uploaded a personal message he received from his Uncle Craig, who shared some good news about his newest single, “This Is My Story,” which features Lenny Kravitz and Le’Andria Johnson.

Toward the end of his caption, Gibson deemed Valentine’s Day as “one of the hardest days of my life for cocktail of emotions.”



The six-time Grammy-nominated artist closed his melancholy caption by quoting a Bible verse, “Psalm 6:2-10 Have mercy on me, LORD, for I am faint; heal me, LORD, for my bones are in agony.”



Gibson then pleaded that everyone pray for him. His comments section was swarmed with individuals who shared their condolences, as well as people who suggested he take a break from social media for a while.

“Sometimes it’s better to keep things private… I think in this world of chaos you need to come off social media. Ground yourself and just take a time out. Well in mind and spirit is worth so much more than these posts… [red heart]” one fan wrote.

“Keeping you lifted @tyrese we are sending prayers of peace, the peace that passes all knowledge my brother,” another person said.

“Bro you put everything on this app. Heal up bro.”

“God has big plans for you keep your head up.”

In April 2022, Gibson uploaded a cry for help message on Instagram after losing so many essential people in his life, such as his mother, late actor Paul Walker, and late filmmaker John Singleton. He even confessed that he considered therapy due to this poignant reality.