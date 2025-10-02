‘They Were Never Trained to Harm’: Tyrese Gibson Faces Arrest Warrant but Denies Neighbor’s Claim His Cane Corsos Killed Their Dog

“The Fast and the Furious” star Tyrese Gibson released a statement after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the tragic aftermath of an incident involving his four canines and a neighbor.

The ordeal has left locals stunned and reignited conversations online about the singer-songwriter himself, who always seems to land in the headlines for one controversy or another.

Tyrese Gibson reacts after his dogs maul his neighbor’s dog to death. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Gibson’s Atlanta-area neighbor claimed that the actor’s four cane corso dogs killed his dog, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, on Sept. 18.

He now finds himself facing animal cruelty charges following a warrant that was issued on Sept. 22, per Entertainment Weekly, after pushing back against demands that he surrender his dogs to the Animal Services department, insisting he needed more time to decide. After a search of his home, police did not find the singer or his dogs.

While some are pointing to the seriousness of the allegations, others can’t help but question whether the actor is once again caught in the middle of a storm that may not be as clear-cut as it first appears. The swirl of outrage, sympathy, and speculation only adds to the blurred picture of what really happened that day.

On Sept. 30, his attorney, Gabe Banks, released a statement on behalf of the 46-year-old Hollywood star, attempting to calm the firestorm as questions swirled about what really led to the charges.

Singer Tyrese shares a playful video of himself and two of his cane corso dogs on the front lawn. (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

“Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home,” read the statement. “Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.”

According to WSBTV News, the “Signs of Love Making” singer said that he was “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” for his neighbor and their family over their lost pet.

“As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” he wrote. “This is not about me. This is about the family that’s dealing with a very unexpected tragedy.”

That same day, Gibson told Loren Larosa on “The Breakfast Club” that he had decided to “rehome his two dogs and their three puppies.”

Gibson is currently in Los Angeles with family, grieving the loss of his father, Tyrone Gibson, who he said died two weeks ago from cancer. The actor added that he is not on the run, even though he failed to turn himself in on Friday, Sept. 26.

Capt. Nicole Dwyer of the Animal Services department claimed that “The System” actor had received multiple warnings about his dogs after they were reported to be running loose five times.

The police searched the property when Gibson failed to surrender his dogs, but the actor and his pets were not there.

“Our priority is the safety of the community, and when there [is] so many incidents of dogs, especially large dogs like this, getting out and then killing an animal, you know, what’s next? A child?” Dwyer said, per The Associated Press. “Our main priority is safety and that’s why we want the dogs in custody.”

“Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly,” the actor’s statement continued. “Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals.”

On Oct. 1, Tyrese also shared a video on Instagram of himself interacting with several of his dogs — big and small — who played sweetly with each other. The text over the post read, “I had no idea. On any level, because in my house, this is the vibrations of our furry family!”

He also shared a message for his neighbor in the post.

“Please know that I am praying for you, grieving with you, and will continue to face this tragedy with honesty, responsibility, and compassion,” he wrote.

The “Baby Boy” actor also pushed back at the coverage, claiming the photos circulating in the media are “not my” dogs at all, but were chosen to “paint a very different picture.”

“My dogs have only ever been treated as family,” he wrote in the post. “They’ve never been trained to harm, never spent a single day in attack or protection training, and they’ve grown up playing with kids and smaller dogs in my home.”

It’s unclear if Gibson will return to Georgia as his attorney deals with the situation.