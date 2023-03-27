‘WILD Thing to Say In Front Yo Man’: Fans Call Out Tyrese’s Gibson Girlfriend For Admitting She Was Initially ‘More Interested’ In Paul Walker

Zelie Timothy, the girlfriend of singer Tyrese Gibson, was called out by his fans after the Instagram model revealed that Gibson’s late co-star Paul Walker was more of her type.

The couple recently opened up about how they met during a session on Instagram Live on March 25.

Gibson, who was sitting in a chair, shared that the two “linked up” after he “slid in the dms.” Timothy decided to mention that Gibson was not the type that she would typically go for.

Zelie Timothy and Tyrese Gibson are all smiles. (Photo: @zelietimothy/Instagram)

Instead, Timothy said, “My type is actually Paul Walker, rest in peace,” as she hugged Gibson around his neck from behind.

Walker and Gibson were co-stars in several films from the action movie franchise “Fast and Furious.” Sadly, Walker passed away in 2013 after crashing his Porsche.

Gibson paused from eating his snack as he was seemingly stunned to hear his girlfriend’s response. “And my type is not white,” she added, “I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul.”

The “Baby Boy” actor then calmly and jokingly tells Timothy not to touch him.

The 25-year-old further explained that she still felt iffy about 44-year-old Gibson when they met. She said she felt he was “really old” and thought that his personality was “okay.”

According to her, Gibson “didn’t understand the Instagram model thing. So he would always talk down Instagram models,” which seemingly also turned her off.

The “Four Brothers” actor cut in and said, “So you wanted the homie, you didn’t want me.”

Timothy clarified that she didn’t want Walker but that he was “cuter” than the “Sweet Lady” vocalist. She also made it clear that this wasn’t the first time Gibson was hearing this information.

“You know all this already. I wasn’t your type either, so relax,” he said.

Tyrese seemed to be in disbelief when his girlfriend said he wasn't her type and Paul Walker was 😂 Do y’all think she’s trolling Tyrese? pic.twitter.com/ayqAuSJvbQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 25, 2023

Footage from their Instagram session was shared online, and some fans weren’t feeling Timothy’s statements. Others felt it was more embarrassing for Gibson.

One person wrote, “She does not respect that man. It’s a difference between being honest and disrespect..”

Another said, “Bro was soooooo Embarrassssed and honestly- I was embarrassed for him as well. Smh she Wild,” and a third wrote, “That is a WILD thing to say in front yo man wtf.’

Despite neither of them being their ideal preference at first, the two have seemingly been happy together. Gibson and Timothy have been dating since 2021 but have broken up a few times and got back together.

It’s not clear whether the two are striving for marriage, but they seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

Tomithy’s dating history is unknown, while Gibson has been married a couple of times before. He and Norma Mitchell were married from 2007 to 2009, and about eight years later, he tied the knot with Samantha Lee. Lee filed for divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in 2022.