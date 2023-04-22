‘Growing Up So Fast’: Tyrese Gibson’s Photo with Daughter Has Fans Shocked at How Much She’s Grown

Tyrese Gibson was recently on daddy duties and let everyone know that he’d kill for his oldest baby, Shayla Gibson.

The “Baby Boy” actor shared a video on his Instagram showing his 15-year-old daughter recording herself and Gibson as he drove them around in his Rolls-Royce.

Shayla and Tyrese Gibson enjoy a car ride in a Rolls Royce (Pictured: @tyrese/Instagram)

In the video, Shayla can be seen wearing gorgeous FreeTress braids and a black top as she panned the camera over to her father, who is seen wearing a red plaid jacket with a gray hoodie underneath and a beige skully.

“Stop growing up Shayla,” Gibson wrote for his caption. “I will shoot stab and kill over mines… #SchoolCarpoolLaneSwag #GirlDad”



The 44-year-old’s post received over 219,000 plays with over 23,000 likes and over 600 comments.

His eight-second clip was obtained by The Shade Room, whose Instagram followers couldn’t believe how big the teenager has gotten.

“She’s gorgeous every Father should have this energy !!!”



“She was just 5 …j/k she is beautiful”



“She is growing up so fast looking like her momma…”



Gibson shares his first child with ex-wife Norma Mitchell. The two married in 2007 but divorced in 2009.

While Gibson is a proud dad to Shayla, his fatherhood journey was anything but a smooth one. In 2017, Mitchell filed a restraining order against her ex-hubby, claiming that his way of disciplining their child was abusive.

Her allegations prompted the courts to take Shayla away from him for 100 days with zero contact. During a March interview with “Sway’s Universe,” Gibson said he’d been put on medication after the incident, noting that he’d fallen into a deep depression.

“The psychiatrist says “Here are some psych meds that’ll help stabilize your mood. Because you barely sleepy, and you stressed the f—-k out,’” Gibson recalled.

Though the R&B singer wasn’t allowed anywhere near his daughter, he made sure his child knew how much she was loved by ordering a banner to fly over his daughter’s school. The banner read, “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla.”

#NEW | Tyrese Gibson & Shayla ~ Premiere of the Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride (23.06.2015) pic.twitter.com/Ant3eGf9qS — Kristen Vicky (@HQCelebrity1) June 24, 2015

Fortunately for him, Gibson was eventually granted joint custody of his little princess despite Mitchell’s claims.

In addition to Shayla, the NAACP Image Award winner also has a 4-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, whom he shares with soon-to-be ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson.