‘Can We Just Call You Mar-Slay Because Girl!’: Marsai Martin Fans Love Her Midriff-Baring Ensemble After Facing Previous Backlash for Dressing Too Sexy

Marsai Martin is finding her stride when it comes to playing up her sexy side.

The “Black-ish” star previously faced backlash for embracing her womanhood with her fashion choices, but new photos shared on social media prove her fans are finally on board. In the images captured by creative director Jacob Webster, the petite stunner channeled the style vibes of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

The Genius Productions founder wore denim pants adorned with baby blue feathers and rhinestones, a similar-hued bikini top, and a cropped white tank that allowed more than a smidgen of the bikini to be shown.

Marsai Martin. (Photos: Marsaimartin/instagram)

Given her waist-length tresses and side part, there was no denying that her entire look was a throwback to popular female artists of that era.

Her caption, “If your girl only knew that you was dissin’ her to talk to me,” was a nod to the late Aaliyah’s “If Your Girl Only Knew.”

Swooning followers flooded her comment section with dozens of heart eye emojis and compliments, which include:

“Can we just call you MAR-SLAY because girl!!!”

“Come on Marsai!!!!!!!!!! The flyest, sincerely!”

“mama is all grown up!”

Neither Martin or Webster dished on plans to use the photos for a particular project. Still, fans could not help but consider that the images would be perfect for an album cover.

“Nah baby you gotta drop an album with these!! THAT GIRL,” wrote one person. A second commented, “Ima tell my kids the second picture is the original Destiny’s Child.”

Another supporter applauded Martin for pulling off a more grownup look without being too mature for her younger fans. “The way you be serving with your CLOTHES ON!!! I know it’s not your responsibility but thank you for being a bomb role model for my baby girl,” read the comment.

Last year, the 18-year-old turned heads when she ripped the runway for Rihanna’s 2022 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. The actress wore a leopard print curve-hugging bodysuit that showed just enough of her back and her cleavage to cause an uproar.

Video Of Marsai Martin Outfit At Savage X Fenty Show Causes Stir – Watch pic.twitter.com/dzCaMtaeMY — Dreddsworld (@PeterDredd) November 11, 2022

The sexy attire was deemed overboard by observers who were not yet ready to view Martin as a young adult. On Twitter, a debate about her doing too much to prove her young adult status broke out, but her loyal fans wasted no time coming to her defense.

During the press run for her most recent film, “Fantasy Football,” she told HOT 97 personalities DJ Ebro and Laura Stylez that she was unbothered by the criticism.

“I don’t really don’t care, to be completely honest,” she told the hosts last November.

“We just minding our young, rich, and Black business. To be honest, outside opinions don’t really matter to me when I know my path, and I know my opportunities and what I’m capable of,” added the young entertainment mogul.

“I would never put myself in a position for failure any exposure of any kind. I’ve given nothing but grace in any of this, and I have amazing parents that are by my side always — protecting me always,” she said.

But her wardrobe and unsolicited criticism are not the only things Martin is outspoken about. In March, she opened up about her decision to undergo surgery to treat chronic pain caused by a grapefruit-sized ovarian cyst. She hopes her story will inspire other women and girls to know that living in pain is not the only option.