‘Am I the Only One Who Noticed?’: Marsai Martin’s Bikini Thirst Traps Go Left After Fans Accuse Her Having Plastic Surgery 

Former child star Marsai Martin has blossomed into a bombshell.

The little girl that once had viewers at home cracking up with her wit and perfect comedic timing as the brilliant Diane Johnson on Kenya Barris’ hit show “black-ish” is showing fans on social media just how grown up she really is.

At 19, people are wrestling with their feelings about Martin, trying to reconcile how their TV niece is now one of the most beautiful adult women in Hollywood.

Actress Marsai Martin stuns fans after showing off her body online. (Photo: @Marsaimartin/Instagram)

On July 22, she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from her summer thus far that reveal her electric personality.

In the first picture, she is seen lying down with her yellow bikini and blond braids. Wearing no make up, the natural beauty shows off the gifts that God gave her.

Other pictures show a red flower, a selfie of her and Regina Hall, who played the adult version of Martin’s character in “Little.” A fourth slide shows her booked and busy as she poses with her face on a brand endorsement with legacy brand Clinique.

The fifth slide is a video where she jokingly tells her 5.1 million fans that she is auditioning for the role of “GTA stripper” as she walks across the floor in a tan crochet bikini top and bottom.

Fans of all ages weighed in with a variety of different responses, from how fine she is to most agreeing that, “She grown now.”

A few people gave the movie producer her own nicknames like “Dirty Diana.” Two others said, “The body is bodying my gawddd” and “Look at dem cheeks!!!”

When Martin gave the fans her Grand Theft Auto walk, her followers immediately started tagging the game manufacturer, declaring, “Rockstar games she definitely fits in the upcoming GTA 6.”

Showing off her itsy-bitsy waist and Barbie-esque figure, some fans declared she had the perfect body, hoping nothing changes her natural beauty. One fan commented, “You look beautiful, baby. Please don’t get plastic surgery.”

Others speculated that she already had, with one stating, “Am I the only one who noticed the boob job?”

Her older fans also chimed in, feeling protective and nostalgic. “Why do I feel so protective over her like she’s my little cousin? Lord have mercy,” one fan said. Another added, “Watching her grow up on ‘black-ish’ makes me want to tell her to put some clothes on. Beautiful still.”

More than a few took digital deep breaths, acknowledging, “I’m officially old-ish. You go, girl.”

In addition to her role on “black-ish” and a short stint on the spinoff “grown-ish,” Martin made history as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood with her 2019 film “Little.” As the co-founder of Genius Productions, she has aimed to create diverse, empowering content in entertainment.

But it’s not always just red carpets for the soon-to-be-20-year-old.

Martin knows how to have fun and make a bag off of it.

Recently, announced her Sai Summer Cookout, set for Aug. 24 in Washington, D.C., featuring live music, food trucks, and Black-owned businesses. This annual event aims to bring the youthful energy of a music festival to Gen Z’s, offering the best music, food, games, and vibes.