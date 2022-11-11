‘She Waited Her Whole Life for This’: Marsai Martin’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Look Has Black Twitter Debating If She’s Pushing the Boundaries of Being Too Sexy or Just Growing Up

Marsai Martin is no longer the little girl audiences fell in love with almost a decade ago on “Black-ish.”

The future entertainment mogul turned heads when she appeared alongside a host of other beauties in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. Martin donned a multicolored leopard print catsuit with a peek-a-boo cut-out that bared just enough cleavage to remind folks that she is grown.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Marsai Martin attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

The sexy look left fans gaasing online, where several people commented that the look was hot, hot, hot! “This serve is DANGEROUS WHEEWWWW,” wrote singer Sza. “You look tf goooooood,” commented another person. Numerous commenters remarked at how the actress sent a clear message that she was no longer a child.

Those comments included, “She said, “I’m grown” without saying “I’m grown.” As well as, “Yessss ma’am…. I love that we get to watch you grow into your womanhood, baby girl is killing it,” and “The way Marsai is slaying through this adulthood, is like she waited her whole life for this. I loveet.”

While many marveled at the young adult, others were instead shocked into disbelief that Martin strutted the runway at the sultry fashion show. So much so that it sparked a social media debate about whether Martin was pushing the envelope by being too sexy or simply demonstrating her maturity. Some of those tweets include:

“All Marsai Martin did was wear athletic wear in Savage x Fenty fashion show now black twitter got think pieces and think they know what’s better for her.”

“Marsai martin just turned 18 and rihanna got her in lingerie????? what the HELL.”

“Marsai acting too grown and I say that because the attention it gets the mindset of an 18 year old cannot manage. She looks good af tho in that jumpsuit.”

“Yea I know it’s not my place (this should be my que to stop typing), but I always felt weird about Marsai like they making her be too grown and it’s not cute.”

“Marsai martin is really as classy as it gets. she does ONEEEEE fashion show (fully clothed btw) with a teeny bit of cleavage n yall scream she too grown?! pleaseee. the think pieces are exhausting.”

While it may hard to believe, Martin celebrated her 18th birthday with a star-studded, “Shrek 2” themed bash in August. But before she became a legal adult, she was making boss moves with the launch of her own production company, Genius Productions. She also starred in and executive produced the 2019 film “Little.”

Rihanna recently caught flak for the fashion show when fans expressed outrage over the inclusion of Johnny Depp. In June, the actor was awarded $2 million after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple’s public fallout and subsequent case caused many people to view the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star as an alleged abuser. Given the Fenty founder’s past experience with abuse, fans thought his inclusion in the show was inappropriate, especially considering she dropped Draya Michele as a Fenty ambassador after she made a tone-deaf joke about abuse.